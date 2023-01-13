Travel tips to help protect your health and your trip

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of UnitedHealthcare and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about UnitedHealthcare, visit uhc.com
As the holiday season continues, so does all the extreme traveling. If you’re planning your next trip and wondering how to travel safely, look no further!
- Get plenty of sleep - SLEEP is essential for your trip. Without a night of sufficient sleep, your immune system could weaken leading to becoming more susceptible to becoming sick. Also, if you’re traveling out of the country, jet lag is a possibility. When you land, it might be a good idea to spend some time outside if you can, to adjust to the time zone.
- Make sure you have your medication/refill on medication - Always make sure you have your medication! According to United Healthcare, when traveling by air, always pack medication in carry-on luggage in case your checked bags go missing. Also, be sure to check prescription drug restrictions for each country you’ll visit.
- Protect against potential health issues - Consider a wellness checkup with a primary care doctor to talk about your travel plans and the possible need for vaccinations. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers vaccination recommendations by country, along with their current travel health advisories.
- Drink a lot of water and watch what you eat - Even though you’re on vacation, it’s very important to drink A LOT of water especially if you’re in a tropical setting. Only eat meat that is thoroughly cooked and served steaming hot, and steer clear of raw vegetables.