Tips to Manage Stress and Anxiety When Heading Back to the Office

As more people get fully vaccinated for COVID and workplace restrictions ease, some may have feelings of stress or anxiety. It is perfectly normal to feel nervous. In fact, a recent study found roughly half of adults are feeling uneasy returning to in-person interactions.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Health there are triggers that make people more prone to stress and anxiety. Recognizing these triggers can help you better handle the stress. Some of those triggers can be:

Lack of sleep

Your diet

Your physical health

Your support network

Major life changes.

Some things you can do to reduce stress:

Create a schedule - A schedule can help you manage your time and reduce feelings of being overwhelmed.

Use a mood tracking app - You’ll want to find one that offers coping tools. Eligible UnitedHealthcare members may have access to a stress-reduction app called Sanvello to help manage anxiety.

Stay physically active - Physical activity has shown to be great at reducing stress and anxiety as well as increasing blood flow and oxygen to the brain.

Practice deep breathing and focused meditation - These techniques will help alleviate stress and promote calmness.

Take a little time and do a self evaluation to try and determine unique triggers in your life that may be contributing to stress and anxiety.

Mental health and wellness apps, like Sanvello, may also be a great resource for coping with potential ongoing stress and anxiety. Sanvello offers self-care tools, peer support groups, coaching and therapy to receive the support you may need as you return to work. If you used mental health services before COVID-19, some care providers offer long-distance counseling and other resources, allowing for continued care from the comfort of your home. Check with your providers regarding options on what may work best for you.

Making use of these available resources to manage your mental and physical health may help going forward and allow for a more peaceful return to work.

UnitedHealthcare has resources and tools available to assist if needed. Find out more by visiting us online.