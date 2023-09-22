Tips to Help Reduce Blue Light Exposure

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of UnitedHealthcare and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about UnitedHealthcare, visit uhc.com

Although many students are familiar with virtual learning and frequently use technology to engage with educators and fulfill academic tasks, this heavy reliance on digital devices may elevate the likelihood of students developing eye-related concerns like myopia or digital eye strain. Reducing blue light exposure, especially in children, is important for their overall health and well-being, as excessive exposure to blue light, particularly from screens, can have adverse effects on sleep and eye health.

Here are some strategies to reduce blue light exposure in children and address potential health issues:

Limit Screen Time

Set daily limits on screen time for activities such as watching TV, playing video games, and using smartphones or tablets. Encourage outdoor play and other non-screen activities to keep them engaged.



Establish Screen-Free Zones

Designate specific areas in your home where screens are not allowed, such as the bedroom and dining room. Avoid allowing screens during meals and before bedtime.



Use Blue Light Filters

Enable built-in blue light filters on devices or install third-party apps that reduce blue light emissions. Examples include Night Shift (iOS) and Night Light (Android). Consider using screen protectors with blue light-blocking technology for devices like tablets and smartphones.



Limit Evening Screen Use



Avoid screen time at least one hour before bedtime, as exposure to blue light in the evening can disrupt sleep patterns. Encourage bedtime routines that involve calming activities, like reading a physical book or taking a warm bath.



Provide Proper Lighting

Ensure that the room where screens are used is well-lit with ambient lighting to reduce eye strain. Use warm, soft lighting in the evening to create a cozy atmosphere.



Get Regular Eye Exams

If your child experiences sleep disturbances, eye strain, or other health issues related to blue light exposure, consult a healthcare professional for guidance and treatment.

Remember that moderation and balance are key when it comes to screen time and blue light exposure. It is possible to keep your eyes healthy at every stage of life. To schedule a screening or eye exam, contact your vision care provider or find a doctor.