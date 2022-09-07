Tips to avoid surprise medical bills

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of UnitedHealthcare and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about UnitedHealthcare, visit uhc.com.

With inflation on the rise, many Americans are looking to cut costs wherever possible, including for medical care. One of the easiest ways to try to avoid unexpected medical costs is to know your insurance benefits and avoid any surprise bills.

More than half of Americans have experienced a surprise medical bill. In the United States, the total cost of out-of-network health care bills annually is $40 billion.

Dr. Donna O’Shea, chief medical officer of population health for UnitedHealthcare, says many surprise medical bills come from out-of-network care.

“It’s important for people to always start with in-network health care professionals and facilities for nonemergency care, including when referred by a primary care physician to labs for bloodwork, MRIs and other tests,” Dr. O’Shea says.

To help avoid any surprise medical bills, before making an appointment, you should:

Comparison shop for doctors and facilities, making sure to look at quality and cost.

Choose in-network providers and health care facilities for all nonemergency care.

Be sure to confirm with your health plan that specific services are covered under your benefits.

For more information about your specific benefits, call the number on your insurance ID card to ask about your health plan and check into assistance for any services. Sometimes, you can get pre-authorizations in advance of receiving medical care.

So, what can you do if you get a surprise medical bill? There are a few options:

Try talking with the support staff at the hospital or doctor’s office to request the charge be waived or reduced.

If needed, some health plans offer access to resolution support to help negotiate on behalf of members with hospitals and care providers.

If you receive a surprise bill from an out-of-network care provider, do not immediately pay the bill. Call the number on the back of your insurance ID card to alert your health plan and check on assistance.

For more information about how you may save on health care costs and reduce the risk of a surprise medical bill, visit uhc.com.