Rankings shed new light on health of Nebraska residents

New rankings are showing how Nebraska residents can better themselves when it comes to their overall health.

According to America’s Health Rankings, the Cornhusker State is No. 17 in the nation for health and well-being. The group says that state residents rank high for having low prevalence of mental distress and sufficient sleep.

However, the group dings state residents for excessive drinking and food insecurity. According to the rankings, homicides in Nebraska also increased 54 percent and e-cigarette usage jumped 27 percent.

Nationwide, the study also found that the rates of eight chronic conditions, such as, arthritis, asthma, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, depression and diabetes, all increased.

These chronic illnesses, according to the group, is having a significant impact on many Americans.

