Prioritizing Mental Health this Back to School Season

The back to school transition can be a stressful time for everyone. This year, prioritize your child’s mental health.

At yearly back-to-school check-ups, have your child bring up any and all concerns they have, mental and physical, to their doctor.

As a parent, a well-child visit is also an opportunity for a conversation with your child’s doctor about any behavioral changes you may have noticed. This can include persistent sadness or bouts of extreme irritability, sudden mood changes, avoidance of social interactions, changes in eating or sleeping habits, frequent ailments like headaches or stomachaches, concentration problems and changes in academic performance.

Even if your child is having a difficult time getting back into the swing of school time, there are proactive things you can do to help your child navigate the back to school transition.

Create Routines: This includes things like set dinner times, bedtimes or “lights out” times, and consistent wake-up alarm times. Following a schedule at home can help your child feel more confident, secure and stable.

Set Online Limits: Limiting your child’s time on social media is important to keeping extra stress and anxiety at bay. Consider setting up times when there are “no screens allowed” like during dinner, in bedrooms, or after 9:00 p.m. You could also set limits of phone and social media use until after homework is done.

Listen: Listening to your child might just be one of the most important things you can do. Let your child know that they can always come to you with questions or to just share their feelings. When your child does share with you, make sure to validate all of their feelings and avoid asking too many questions. Offer advice only when asked for.

Model Good Behavior: Your kids are always watching. If you as a parent eat right, exercise and get the sleep you need to stay positive, even during hectic times, your kids will see that and model your behaviors.

