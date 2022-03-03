Practicing Good Dental Hygiene Important for Overall Health

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of UnitedHealthcare and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about UnitedHealthcare, visit www.uhc.com.

Did you know that dental hygiene is very important to your overall health? The condition of your oral health can give clues into what is happening in the rest of your body.

Dentists can often identify other diseases, such as osteoporosis and diabetes, during routine dental visits. Most dental plans include coverage for regular preventive dental visits that may help catch these types of issues early.

This is why it’s so important to make regular visits to the dentist. Those visits may actually save you time and money in the long run.

In the past, options for dealing with unexpected dental problems may have been limited. Sometimes, people with tooth pain ended up in the emergency room, even though oral health issues rank among the most avoidable ER visits.

With today’s advancements in technology, virtual dental care visits are a reality to avoid those costly ER trips.

Virtual visits can include initial screenings or exams, post-operation consultations, care coordination between other oral health specialists, and referrals if needed. These virtual visits can oftentimes be more affordable too, helping combat one of the main reasons (cost) why people don’t visit the dentist as often as they should.

Remember these tips for good oral health:

Brush twice per day for 2 minutes

Floss daily

Use mouthwash and opt for fluoride toothpaste

Consider using an electric toothbrush

Limit sugary foods and use of tobacco products

