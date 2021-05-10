The Importance of Primary Care

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of UnitedHealthcare and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about UnitedHealthcare , visit https://www.uhc.com/.

After the last year, we’ve seen a large decrease in the number of people visiting their primary care doctor. Reducing face-to-face interaction due to COVID-19 played a large factor. Considering 25% of people in America already lack a regular primary care doctor, seeing a decrease in visits like this is concerning for the future of our nations health. Reversing this trend is important given people with a primary care doctor are more likely to receive better care and quality of service.

What is primary care?

Primary care is really a bedrock of our nation’s health system. Long considered a first source for medical care, primary care physicians represent a key resource to help provide various types of care, including to help prevent illness and detect diseases as early as possible.

We know primary care providers may help to more conveniently and affordably meet peoples’ day-to-day health care needs, including for:

annual checkups;

preventive screenings;

routine care; and

chronic condition management.

Typically, primary care providers act as a principal point of care for people as they navigate the health system, helping identify risk factors for disease; manage chronic disease care for longevity and a better quality of life; and coordinate with other care specialists.

Importantly, research shows strengthening primary care contributes to improved access to health care services, better health outcomes, and a decrease in hospitalization and use of emergency department visits.

How to find a primary care physician.

Variations in the quality and cost of health care are a significant challenge for many people and the health care system broadly, in large part because many individuals may be unaware of how to appropriately identify and evaluate quality care providers.

As a starting point, people can compare publicly available online patient reviews to help research primary care professionals in their local areas. For a more detailed analysis, some health plans offer online search capabilities that denote high-performing care providers, as determined by national standardized measures for quality and local geographic area benchmarks for cost efficiency.

More broadly, some health plans and hospitals provide available cost information online, including actual contracted rates for hundreds of “shoppable” medical services. Enabling people to compare quality and cost information can contribute to physical and financial health.

When it comes to evaluating the right setting for care, a doctor’s office is not the only way to access in-person care. For instance, people enrolled in UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage plans may have access to HouseCalls, which provides an annual in-home health and wellness visit from the convenience and privacy of home.

How is technology changing the way people access health care?

Technology continues to reshape how we all live, including for how people access health care. In fact, smartphones and desktop computers are making it possible for some people to access care virtually, including local physicians are increasingly adopting this technology to “see” patients. This is especially important amid COVID-19, as many people continue to avoid face-to-face interactions when possible.

Importantly, we’ve seen a more than 10-fold increase in the use of virtual care since the emergence of COVID-19, including for urgent, preventive and chronic condition management. Plus, some people who see a doctor virtually report no difference in the quality of the visit, compared to an in-person appointment; meanwhile another study found patients “vastly preferred” a virtual experience, due to the convenience and the elimination of travel time.

People can check with their health plan or local care provider to determine what types of virtual resources may be available, ranging from urgent care, remote patient monitoring programs and even tele-dentistry and tele-hearing resources.

Can virtual care also help save money?

In general, accessing medical services virtually is more cost-effective than other settings, such as urgent care or the emergency room. Virtual care appointments may be even more affordable, in some cases with little or no cost-sharing for consumers.

Given the improved convenience and affordability, we expect virtual care to become increasingly popular, and this technology represents an important way to help more Americans establish – or re-establish – a relationship with health care professionals.

Primary care is important to staying healthy and treating health conditions. If you don’t have a primary care provider, we encourage you to consider getting one. You can click this link and find a physician in your area.