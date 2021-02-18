How to Maintain Children’s Dental Health

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of UnitedHealthcare and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about UnitedHealthcare, visit https://www.uhc.com/.
Taking care of your oral health can help improve your overall health and well-being. As COVID-19 continues to spread, some dental offices are temporarily closed or some people are still staying away from dental and health care check-ups completely. However, you should not skip routine dental visits and other preventative care. It is especially critical for children to maintain these visits because, by age five, nearly 50% of all children have at least one cavity.
Parents can do the following to help their children maintain healthy oral hygiene:
- Start early by cleaning baby’s gums with a soft cloth and warm water.
- At age two, start using a soft-bristle brush and a dab of fluoride toothpaste. But make sure to teach your child to spit out the toothpaste.
- When back teeth begin to erupt, teach children how to floss.
UnitedHealthcare recommends brushing your teeth for 2-minutes twice-per-day. After meals and, of course, before bed. Then rinsing with mouthwash for 30-seconds is good too. But flossing daily is the key; and consider adding a water flosser and tongue scrapper for additional health and great breath.
Check out more dental habit tips here: https://www.uhc.com/health-and-wellness/health-topics/dental-health/healthy-dental-habits