How to Maintain Children’s Dental Health

Taking care of your oral health can help improve your overall health and well-being. As COVID-19 continues to spread, some dental offices are temporarily closed or some people are still staying away from dental and health care check-ups completely. However, you should not skip routine dental visits and other preventative care. It is especially critical for children to maintain these visits because, by age five, nearly 50% of all children have at least one cavity.

Parents can do the following to help their children maintain healthy oral hygiene:

Start early by cleaning baby’s gums with a soft cloth and warm water.

At age two, start using a soft-bristle brush and a dab of fluoride toothpaste. But make sure to teach your child to spit out the toothpaste.

When back teeth begin to erupt, teach children how to floss.

UnitedHealthcare recommends brushing your teeth for 2-minutes twice-per-day. After meals and, of course, before bed. Then rinsing with mouthwash for 30-seconds is good too. But flossing daily is the key; and consider adding a water flosser and tongue scrapper for additional health and great breath.

