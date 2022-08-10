Here’s Your Back-to-School Health Checklist

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of UnitedHealthcare and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about UnitedHealthcare, visit www.uhc.com.

As children prepare to head back to school, it’s a good time to have health check-ups done.

UnitedHealthcare says having vision, dental and hearing appointments, along with a yearly check-up, out of the way before busy school and extracurricular schedules get underway is a good idea.

Vision

In the United States, at least 600,000 kids and teens have vision problems, and catching any problems before school starts can be especially beneficial, so children don’t miss out on any lessons.

Comprehensive eye exams can identify issues potentially missed by basic school-based screenings, such as poor eye alignment, focusing issues and farsightedness. All of these problems can impact your child’s ability to learn.

Also, parents should remember to keep digital eye strain in mind, as kids eyes can tire quickly with too much screen time. If they are using computers regularly at school, limiting screen time at home will help their eyes rest each night.

Learn more about eye health here.

Dental

It’s important for overall health to schedule a dental exam at least once per year for your children.

The American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry says that tooth decay ranks as the most common chronic disease among children, so these yearly exams can prevent any issues from getting even worse.

The pain from tooth decay can make chewing food painful enough to keep a child from eating properly and getting adequate nutrition. It can also hold children back from speaking, playing, sleeping, going to school or paying attention in class.

As parents, you can do your part, too, especially in keeping the cavities away. Making sure your children brush their teeth and tongue daily, especially after meals and before bedtime. Keeping a routine can make this even easier for kids to remember.

Learn more about the importance of dental health here.

Hearing

While listening in class is important, make sure your child can hear what is being said first. Participating in school hearing screenings, with additional evaluation by an audiologist if an issue is identified, is a good place to start.

When paying attention to screen time, parents should make sure headphones aren’t too loud, as well. A good recommendation from the Mayo Clinic, is to limit the use of earbuds or headphones to 60% of the volume, for no more than 60 minutes at a time.

Learn more about hearing health here.

For more information about vision, dental, hearing and overall health, visit the UnitedHealthcare website.