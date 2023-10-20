Here are things to avoid during Medicare enrollment season

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of UnitedHealthcare and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about UnitedHealthcare, visit http://uhc.com.

It’s time for the annual Medicare enrollment period, which means you could be looking at significant cost savings or change in care for your Medicare plan in 2024. However, there are several mistakes you can make that could end up being big problems down the road.

UnitedHealthcare is committed to helping you navigate the sometimes difficult waters of enrolling for Medicare. That said, here are a few things to consider when enrolling for Medicare.

Don’t Auto Renew

It may be a wise choice in your mind to just continue using the same plan if you’re happy with it. Not true. While Medicare Part D or Medicare Advantage renews every year on Jan. 1 -- unless you decide otherwise -- taking a look at your plan diligently during the enrollment period will better serve you.

Don’t Choose Based on the Premium

We’re all basic dollars and cents people when it comes to healthcare. After all, you want to know what your out of pocket costs will be under any healthcare plan. It can be easy to take the premium approach to enrolling in Medicare, but it’s not advisable. While buying into a low premium plan will save you in the short term, you might be looking at higher drug or copayment costs.

Don’t Ignore the Annual Notice of Changes

Medicare Part D and Medicare Advantage enrollees receive an Annual Notice of Changes each year. Be sure to study this document, as it explains any changes in your benefits.

Don’t Assume There’s No Additional Aid

Programs exist across the country to help seniors better afford Medicare. Contact your State Health Insurance Assistance Program to check your eligibility.

Don’t Pick a Plan Because Someone Else Has It

Healthcare requires a personalized approach so you’re able to take advantage of all the benefits. What works for your brother or sister might not be the best decision based on your own healthcare needs.

Medicare Annual Enrollment runs through Dec. 7 and offers a great opportunity to review your current plan and health needs so you can make an informed decision about your coverage for the coming year.