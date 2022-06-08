Hearing Care is Health Care

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of UnitedHealthcare and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about UnitedHealthcare, visit www.uhc.com.

Hearing loss is more prominent than many people might realize. According to the Hearing Loss Association of America, roughly 48 million Americans have experienced hearing loss.

Consistent exposure to loud sounds can cause partial or full hearing loss in the long-term and it can affect anyone.

It can be caused by age, genetics, chronic diseases or even long-term exposure to loud noises from concerts, work equipment and sporting events. But, while many people might think work plays a big role, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) says 50 percent of adults with hearing loss do not work, or have not worked at, noisy jobs.

Do you feel like you could benefit from hearing loss testing and treatment? Help is available through UnitedHealthcare.

A good starting point is to take the UHC online hearing test. The test is free to use, only takes about 3 minutes, and might provide further information about your possible hearing loss. As a note, you’ll need headphones (in-ear or on-ear) so you can listen to tones in both ears.

Getting a hearing test and hearing aids can make a positive difference in our daily lives. In fact, the National Institutes of Health (NIH), says 72% of those with hearing loss can benefit significantly from a hearing aid.

And better hearing is more than just a physical improvement. Better hearing can promote better emotional, mental and social health, as well as improve productivity and financial health.

With today’s technology advancements, virtual care is even a possibility. That’s something to discuss with your doctor’s office to see if that option is right for you.

For more information on hearing loss symptoms, testing and treatment, visit uhchearing.com.