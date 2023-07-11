Embracing a Healthy Path: Nurturing Men’s Wellness Inside and Out

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of UnitedHealthcare and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about UnitedHealthcare, visit https://www.uhc.com/.

Ah, the sun-drenched days of summer—a perfect time for men of all ages to embark on a journey towards better health. It’s all about finding that sweet spot where your mind and body thrive. Today, we bring you insights from the incredible Dr. Ravi Johar, the Medical Director for UnitedHealthcare. Join us as we explore the significance of men’s mental well-being, the joy of physical fitness, and the vital role of regular check-ups.

Let’s smash the stigma surrounding men’s mental health, shall we? Dr. Johar reminds us that seeking support is a sign of strength. Although men tend to seek help less often, it’s essential to pay attention to signs that something’s off. Feeling irritable, experiencing unexplained aches, criticizing oneself more than usual, or noticing behavioral changes—these could be red flags. Apart from reaching out to professionals, don’t forget to carve out time for relaxation and activities that light up your soul. Remember, self-care is not selfish!

Hey, folks, here’s a secret—exercise is a magic potion for everyone! Dr. Johar shares the scoop: Get ready to reap the rewards of regular physical activity, boosting not only your physique but also your mental well-being. According to the experts, clock in at least 150 minutes of moderately intense activity each week. And hey, don’t forget to sprinkle in some strength training twice a week—it’s like building your superhero muscles! As the years roll by, focus on activities that enhance balance and core strength. Oh, and just a friendly reminder—always consult your doc before turning into a fitness guru or making drastic changes.

Regular check-ups are an ultra-important part of the deal, too! Guys, we need to step up our game. It turns out that men, especially those in their roaring 20s and 30s, tend to dodge those friendly visits to the primary care physician. But hey, let’s change that! Annual wellness visits are like a superhero cape for your well-being. Guess what? Many health plans even cover them without cost-sharing! These check-ups help detect health issues before they become major villains, like kidney stones, gout, or certain cancers. And hey, if the doctor’s office feels like a maze, virtual visits are here to save the day—getting medical support from the comfort of your cozy abode.

Fellas, let’s put our health in the spotlight! Whether it’s nurturing your mental well-being, sweating it out for that superhero physique, or showing up for those regular check-ups, it’s time to take the reins of your well-being. Remember, every little step today sets the stage for a healthier future. So, gentlemen, let’s dive into the world of wellness together! For more fantastic resources on men’s health, hop on over to UHC.com.