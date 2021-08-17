5 Easy Exercises to Help Keep Active as We Age

Growing older comes with a few natural growing pains. Things start to get heavier and that walk around the block might start to wind you a bit more. Even mundane things like, getting up from a chair or picking things up from the floor, seem to become a bit more difficult. Muscle loss is a natural part of aging and, as we lose muscle we lose strength, agility, and mobility. The best way to stave off muscle loss is to stay active. These 5 simple exercises will help you build strength and maintain muscle mass:

1. Calf raises

Stand up straight with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Lift up onto your toes while keeping your core tight.

Hold at the top for 1-2 seconds before lowering back down to flat feet.

Continue for 15 reps, and rest.

Repeat cycle two to three times.

2. Plank

Lower yourself to the ground to lay on your stomach.

Place forearms on floor with elbows under your shoulders.

Stretch your legs out with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Curl your toes underneath towards your shins.

Push your body up until you are hovering over the ground.

Tighten your core while keeping your body as straight as possible.

Hold for 15-20 seconds, then rest.

Repeat two to three times.

3. Squat into chair:

Stand in front of a chair, facing forward.

Take a half step forward away from the chair.

Squat down until you nearly touch the chair.

As you lower, push your arms out. As you stand, pull your arms in.

Continue for 10-15 reps, then rest.

Repeat the cycle two to three times.

To modify, sit down in the chair for 1-2 seconds before standing back up.

4. Elevated pushup:

Place your palms on the wall, with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Lower yourself to the wall like a pushup.

Continue for 10-15 reps, and rest.

Repeat the cycle two to three times.

The further you stand from the wall, the more challenging it will be.

5. Wall angels:

With your feet shoulder-width apart, stand with your back against the wall.

Press your hips, shoulders, elbows and the back of your hands against the wall.

Push your arms up the wall into a “Y”.

Slide your arms back down along the wall.

Continue this for 10-15 reps, and rest.

Repeat the cycle two to three times.

Remember that nutrition is also an essential component to repairing and building muscle. Protein-rich foods are key, but a well-rounded diet filled with vegetables, fruits and whole grains is also important to make sure your body gets the vitamins and nutrients it needs.

Speak with your doctor about ways to incorporate health activities and foods into your routine. Life changes over the years and we may develop bad habits that need to be retrained or sometimes we just need to add a little exercise or an avocado to dinner to see improvements. It’s often small changes that make a big difference.

