COVID-19 and The Flu: What You Need to Know

As the cold begins to settle in, so does Flu Season. Given the impact of COVID-19 this year, reducing the spread of respiratory illnesses like flu is critical. It’s more important than ever to be vigilant in protecting ourselves as well as those around us. United Healthcare has put together some helpful information about similarities and differences between the flu and COVID-19.

How are COVID-19 and the flu similar?

● COVID-19 and the flu have a similar disease presentation. They both cause respiratory illness, which presents as a wide range of symptoms—from asymptomatic to a mild to severe illness.

● Both viruses are transmitted by contact and droplets. As a result, the same public health measures, such as hand hygiene, social distancing, and mask wearing are important actions all can take to prevent infection.

How are COVID-19 and the flu different?

● The speed of transmission is an important point of difference between the two viruses. The flu has a shorter average incubation period (the time from infection to appearance of symptoms) and a shorter serial interval (the time between successive cases) than COVID-19 virus. The serial interval for COVID-19 virus is estimated to be 5-6 days, while for the flu, the serial interval is 3 days. This means that the flu can show symptoms faster than COVID-19.

● The CDC confirms that the virus that causes COVID-19 is more contagious than the seasonal flu, with emerging research showing “airborne” transmission is possible.

● Those most at risk for the flu are children, pregnant women, elderly and those with underlying medical conditions. For COVID-19, our current understanding is that older age and underlying conditions, such as obesity, diabetes or hypertension, increase the risk for the most severe infection.

Are symptoms of the flu shared with COVID-19?

○ The flu usually comes on suddenly. Common symptoms include constant cough, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, body aches, headaches and fatigue.

○ Common COVID-19 symptoms include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, nausea or vomiting.

○ The seasonal flu and COVID-19 do share some overlapping symptoms, so people may need to be tested to confirm a proper diagnosis.

What’s the best way to help protect yourself from the flu?

● One of the best ways to help protect yourself and reduce your chances of getting the flu is to get the vaccine. We are really encouraging people to get their flu shots this year because the flu and COVID-19 together have the potential to overwhelm medical providers. You can get it at a point of care location, a pharmacy or from a clinic operated by a licensed medical professional.

● According to the CDC, everyone who is at least 6 months of age should get a flu vaccine unless they have an underlying condition where it’s not advised.

In addition to the flu vaccine, what else can be done to help prevent the flu?

○ Get a flu shot (most important)

○ Wash your hands to reduce the spread of germs

○ Stay away from people who are sick

○ If you’re sick, stay home to prevent spreading flu to others

○ Cover coughs and sneezes

○ Continue following social distancing guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the flu.

If you have questions or concerns, you can explore our online COVID-19 resource center to find answers.

