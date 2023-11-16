College Check-In: Talking to your College Students about Mental Health

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of UnitedHealthcare and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about UnitedHealthcare, visit https://www.uhc.com.

As the holiday season approaches, students across the country are wrapping up their papers and exams for a long holiday break. For many, it is a time to rest, recharge and catch up with friends and family.

Dr. Ravi Johar, chief medical officer for UnitedHealthcare, says this time of year is the perfect time to check in on your child’s overall mental health and wellness.

“This is a time in our students’ lives that is full of new experiences, and while exciting, we have to understand that navigating academic pressures and growing independence can also bring about mental health challenges that might need extra attention,” says Dr. Johar.

He says there are some warning signs that parents can watch for, including persistent sadness, withdrawing from social interactions, extreme irritability, and drastic changes in mood, behavior or overall personality.

Recent surveys done with college students and parents of college students show there are often some disconnects between what parents see as mental health struggles and what the students are actually experiencing.

“Many parents assume that they would recognize when their child is facing things like depression or anxiety, but these challenges can often escape parents’ immediate notice,” says Dr. Johar. “...So staying in tune with the student’s behavior is important.”

Bringing up the topic of mental health can be difficult for some parents, so Dr. Johar suggests approaching your child with “empathy and openness.”

“Start by asking questions that encourage students to share experiences, such as ‘How are you handling the balance between school and social life?’ This may help kids feel more comfortable broaching the topic,” he says.

Something good to know about your child’s college or university is what resources are available for mental health help. Make sure your child knows how to get help should they need it.

“Student health plans or a parent’s health insurance plan may offer mental health benefits, such as digital self-help tools, in-person and virtual visits, or even virtual behavioral coaching,” says Dr. Johar. “Most plans have a helpline to assist members in finding a local mental health provider.”

If you need assistance in finding mental health resources, reach out to your primary care provider or visit UHC.com.