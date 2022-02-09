Annual Eye Exams Are Important for Reducing Digital Eye Strain

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of UnitedHealthcare and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about UnitedHealthcare, visit uhc.com.

Dry, red eyes. Blurry vision. Headaches. Neck and shoulder pain. Disrupted sleep cycles.

These can all be symptoms of computer vision syndrome, commonly referred to as digital eye strain. This is often caused by blue light exposure through computer and phone screens. More and more people are experiencing these symptoms daily, as a result of increased screen time, due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While you might notice when your brain and body are tired at the end of the day, you might not realize your eyes need a break, too.

One of the best ways to combat eye issues, is to get an annual eye exam. If you’re experiencing ongoing symptoms of digital eye strain, lenses prescribed for computer viewing may be needed. Visit myuhcvision.com for more information and to find a local optometrist or ophthalmologist who is part of your health plan.

The Vision Council has some other recommendations on preventing and reducing eye strain, which include:

Wear blue light blocking glasses, or have contact lenses/normal glasses feature blue light filters when possible.

Take frequent breaks from staring at digital devices. Even short breaks can help.

When at a computer, position one’s self at least a full arm’s distance away from the screen.

Increase font sizes, reduce brightness and sharpen contrast on all screens.

Reduce or dim overhead lighting to eliminate screen glare.

For more tips on reducing digital eye strain, click here.