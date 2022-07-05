Help Us Stuff the Bus with Backpacks on July 21

Help us make a difference in the lives of area children with the 6 News Stuff the Bus Back to School Drive.

Drop off backpacks and all types of school supplies Thursday, July 21 in the Scheels parking lot at Village Pointe from 5 am to 7 pm.

Donations will go to Collective for Youth in Omaha, their mission is to advocate for, facilitate resources, and provide quality training for out-of-school time program providers.

Scheels, a co-sponsor for the event, is excited to be involved, “We are happy to say that we will donate 1,200 backpacks for the kids which we’re really excited about. " said Kim Johnson, Events and Donation Manager at Scheels.

UnitedHealthcare, our other co-sponsor, is also looking forward to Stuff the Bus and giving back to our community. UnitedHealthcare volunteers will be helping to stuff the bus at the SCHEELS parking lot all day long.

Safely drop off your donation and help a child in need. Thank You to all our great partners. Come help us Stuff the Bus!