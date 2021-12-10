How do you reduce stress during ‘the most wonderful time of the year’?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of United Healthcare and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about United Healthcare, visit UHC.com.

If you’re stressed during the holidays, count yourself among the 88 percent of Americans who say this time of year is the most stressful.

That said, we all need healthy coping mechanisms when it comes to stress. Luckily, there are ways to keep yourself level during the holidays.

For many, the most stressful part of the season is budgetary. Dr. Rhonda Randall from United Healthcare says it’s important to know your limits.

“Financial pressures can cause stress during and after the holidays,” Randall said. “Set a realistic budget and stick to it. If money is tight, find low- and no-cost ways to show appreciation for the people in your life.”

Randall says taking a break remains from everything also becomes an important mechanism.

“If you feel tension or worry building up, spend a little time focused on something you enjoy about the season, such as watching a movie, enjoying a cup of cocoa or checking out neighborhood decorations,” Randall said.

Those moments of peace and quiet can also give you the opportunity to remind yourself of the good in your life.

“Research has shown that a focus on gratitude can help to reduce stress,” Randall said.

Continuing good habits are another way to help this holiday season. It’s easy to lose focus on staying healthy during one of the unhealthiest times of the year, but Randall recommends keeping your eyes on the prize.

“Try to stick to your normal sleep schedule, get regular exercise, eat nutrient-rich meals and be cautious about how often and how much you indulge,” Randall said.

With these tips (and the delight in knowing that the holidays always come to and end), staying centered is possible!