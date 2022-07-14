Healthcare scams and you: How to protect yourself and your health

The majority of the time, when you hear about the danger of identity theft nowadays, it’s in the context of cybersecurity: con artists breaking into people’s email accounts or online bank accounts to take sensitive data like credit card numbers and passwords.

Even though the greatest threats may have gone online, identity theft over the phone is still a problem, and con artists and fraudsters keep developing new ways to exploit people’s uncertainty and panic due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Seniors are one of their favorite targets. Older individuals may be more likely to be at home to answer the phone and have a sizable savings account, which makes them more appealing to con artists.

More than simply bank or credit card information is sought for by these crooks. According to the Coalition Against Insurance Fraud, health care-related fraud is by far the most prevalent kind of insurance fraud in the country, with billions being lost annually to various fake billing and payment schemes. The annual cost of Medicare fraud alone is estimated to be $60 billion.

Here are few targeting the elderly:

Text fraud

Messages fraudulently promoting new COVID-19 vaccinations, treatments, or tests are being sent out to a large number of people by individuals acting as government authorities. Avoid clicking on any links found in texts mentioning the malware. Instead, you can find the most recent information at cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Robocall phishing

In addition to bank and credit card information, these automated calls “phish” seek Social Security numbers and health plan ID numbers to be used in other sorts of fraud.

