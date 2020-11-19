Giving Tuesday, December 1, 2020: Harnessing the Power of All

Sponsored - This content is created on behalf of SHARE Omaha and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about SHARE Omaha, visit shareomaha.org.
Simply put, it feels good to give back.
Doing good, whether it’s sharing treasure, time or kindness, gives the receiver a warm hug of caring and you a sense of joy that comes with helping others. Whether you choose to support large, medium or small nonprofits, or the neighbor down the street, what you do lifts up someone’s parent, sibling, a veteran, another human being.
ALL Gifts and ALL Ways of Doing Good Matter
On December 1, we have the opportunity to show our collective strength by giving and doing all we can — at the end of this year of years — for the future of our community.
For the second time, SHARE Omaha will power the annual #GivingTuesday402 in the Omaha metro and #GivingTuesday712 in Southwest Iowa. The day is a part of a global generosity movement which will connect nonprofit organizations to those who can give financially, who want to volunteer and who can share material goods or services needed by nonprofits.
Marjorie Maas, SHARE Omaha executive director said, “It is the power of ALL that will make the difference whatever the amount of the contribution, the time given to volunteer, or what you are able to share.”
It’s a chance to show we’re all in this together. Everyone has something to offer and you don’t have to wait until Dec. 1 to participate.
Ways you can get started today:
· Search SHARE Omaha to find a cause that matters to you
· Give a gift using donation code GIVINGTUESDAY
· Explore ways to safely volunteer and provide items nonprofits need
Hundreds of Ways to Do Good
Over 350 local causes have told SHARE Omaha what they need and how we can help through Giving Tuesday. Cash donations are the most flexible resource you can offer local causes, but here is a sampling of additional ways to help:
- Attend Open Door Mission’s “Friends of the Mission – Virtual Meeting” on December 1 at 11:30.
- Deliver gently used furniture and building supplies for Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs to TS Bank, 43 Scott Street, on December 1 from 2 - 5 p.m.
- Write hand-written notes from the comfort of your couch for Project Pink’d.
- Clean up trash at various bus stops throughout Omaha with Mode Shift Omaha on December 1 at 7am, noon or in the evening.
- Assist HETRA with organization and cleaning on December 1 from 9 a.m. - noon
- Help Omaha Children’s Museum assemble 3,000 educational kits on December 1 at 9 a.m. or 12:30 p.m.
SHARE Omaha Reinforces Doing Good for a Bright Future
Earlier this fall, Omaha Community Foundation announced that the spring Omaha Gives event has sunsetted and giving opportunities like this are transitioning to SHARE Omaha’s leadership. Giving Tuesday 2020 is the first effort in the transition.
SHARE Omaha and sponsors Core Bank for #GivingTuesday402, and TS Bank in Southwest Iowa for #GivingTuesday712, are hopeful that anyone who cares about the future of our community (which is everyone!) will feel compelled to participate on December 1.
“Let’s harness the power of all this year,” Maas said. “We can show our collective strength by giving and doing all we can, and ensure a brighter, better future for everyone.”