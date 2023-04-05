Tub and Shower Trends for Your Next Bathroom Update

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Re-Bath of the Heartland and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Re-Bath of the Heartland, visit https://www.rebath.com.

Art is in the details, but creating a dream bathroom doesn’t need to be overwhelming. These 5 tips on trends will help you start.

Think big

Though a typical full bathroom include a bathtub and shower, many homeowners are looking for that showcase shower. Oversize, statement showers can have artistic appeal, like a freestanding tub, while also offering useful details, like accessibility options or storage for body care items. If you don’t find yourself taking baths very often, but still want a large focal point in your bathroom, consider investing in a statement shower.

Double duty

When planning that shower build, consider two, large showerheads. Dual showerheads keep your entire shower steamy and warm, almost like a sauna in your own home. You can also add on handheld attachments for massaging hair rinses, or to make it easier to clean your legs and feet without a balancing act.

And while you’re at it, consider investing in a steam shower. Along with the relaxation benefits, steam showers also clear nasal and chest congestion, promote healthy skin, improve circulation, and ease muscle tension.

Step into relaxation

While typically seen as a more vintage style, deck (or drop-in) bathtubs are making a comeback. These tubs can include a deck around a tub insert, or even stairs leading up to the tub, often used with jacuzzi style tubs. With this style, you can make the tub blend into your space by matching floor or wall tiles, or stand our with a bold, unexpected tile or stone finish.

Fancy focal point

Many think the ultimate relaxation element in a bathroom is a free-standing soaking tub and adding one to your space can up the cool factor. They come in a variety of styles and can add a refined finish to traditional, contemporary, and transitional bathrooms. Because the tubs are free-standing, they allow for more fluid designs, as long as you can route the water hook-up to their location in your space. Indulge in this spa-like comfort and give yourself the space to relax your mind and your muscles.

Splish, splash

Can’t decide between a bathtub or a shower? Why not try the wet room style, where a bathtub and shower reside in the same partially enclosed space. Show off your style with a luxury tub, a shower, and whatever tile or stone finishes you desire. Also, with fewer nooks and crannies and no shower curtain, wet rooms are easier to clean.

