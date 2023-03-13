5 tips for creating calm at home

Sponsored - Turn your bathroom into the sweet escape you deserve with these five remodel and design tips.

Tip #1: Set the mood with lighting

For most people, the first step in getting ready for the day is to head to the bathroom to brush your teeth or drink a glass of water. And nothing can snap you out of a tranquil state quite like turning on bright, aggressive lighting first thing in the morning. To make your bathroom more inviting, consider investing in lighting that will boost your mood. Dimmable lighting in a warmer hue is less of a shock to the system and can wake you up slowly until you’re ready to face the day. When you want to take a bath and unwind after a long day of work, you can dim the lights to mimic the glow of candlelight. If you are holding out on getting new bulbs and fixtures until your complete bathroom remodel, try using a salt rock lamp or moon lamp to get a similar affect.

Tip #2: Upgrade your toilet

It can be difficult to find your Zen when you can hear the toilet running while you brush your teeth or if you’re unsure of when it will need an extra flush. If you’ve been making do with a toilet that is less than reliable, it’s time for an upgrade. Consider treating yourself to a toilet with dual-flush capabilities that are eco-friendly and reliable. Want to really treat yourself? Opt for a model with a warming seat, bidet, and drying functions. If you’re not quite ready to replace your toilet but would like to add a little more peace and luxury to your space, consider upgrading the handle and toilet seat and getting a bidet attachment. These small upgrades can improve your day-to-day until you’re ready for your full bathroom remodel.

Tip #3: Find the right tub for you

It’s hard to imagine a serene bathroom space without a bathtub. But with so many types of tubs, how do you pick the perfect one for you? If you’re looking for a statement piece in your bathroom, opt for a free-standing soaking tub, like the gorgeous Avery oversized tub. Deep enough to fit an adult of varied shapes and sizes, this tub is the perfect place to relax and unwind. Want a tub that is luxurious but can blend seamlessly into your bathroom design? Consider a drop-in tub with jets. Or, if you are looking for a tub to accommodate family members with a range of mobility needs, a walk-in tub could be just what you’re looking for. If now isn’t the time for a bathtub upgrade, here are some small accessories that can make the tub you have now just a little more calming.

Bath caddy: Rest a book, snack, or glass of wine on Rest a book, snack, or glass of wine on this tray to elevate your comfort.

Bubble bath: It’s time to toss that old bottle of shampoo…if it wasn’t good enough for your hair, it isn’t good enough for your bath! Instead, use a It’s time to toss that old bottle of shampoo…if it wasn’t good enough for your hair, it isn’t good enough for your bath! Instead, use a calming bubble bath with essential oils to create a more peaceful experience.

Candles: Warm, dim lighting and Warm, dim lighting and aromatherapy create a truly tranquil experience.

Bath bomb: If you’re not a fan of bubbles but would like the scent and allure of bubble bath, opt for a If you’re not a fan of bubbles but would like the scent and allure of bubble bath, opt for a bath bomb

Tip #4: Treat yourself to proper storage

Have you ever wondered how spas can make you feel so relaxed, even before you start any treatments? One way they achieve this is by keeping the space clean and organized. Now think of your own bathroom–have you ever been able to relax when you are looking at cluttered counters covered in bobby pins, toothbrushes, hair ties, and Q-tips? Upgrade your vanity to get all the storage you need to make your bathroom more serene. While you are waiting for your complete bathroom remodel, try installing shelves with some wicker baskets, and assign each family member a basket to store their products. Not only will you find it easier to relax in this space, but getting ready in the morning will be much more peaceful, too!

Tip #5: Focus on design

Beyond the practical remodeling upgrades that can make your bathroom more calming, there are also design tips that can boost your peace and tranquility. Consider incorporating neutral tones to your vanity, tub, and toilet. When the main features of your bathroom are neutral, it prevents the space from becoming visually overstimulating and gives you the freedom to take risks with other design elements. If you like color, however, consider incorporating earth tones into the wall paint and décor.

Here are some other tips to create a calming space:

Incorporate natural elements. Natural elements like stone and wood bring the beauty and peace of nature to your space. Stone surrounds in your bath or shower (like our Re-Bath DuraBath™ surrounds) and an untreated wood vanity are great ways to connect your design to nature.

Add an oil diffuser. If you are looking for aromatherapy but don’t want the hassle of a smoky wick, buy an essential oil diffuser. Your bathroom will always smell clean and fresh, and you won’t need to worry about leaving an open flame.

Upgrade your finishings. Gold and brass accents make the space feel luxurious and complement earth tones.

Deck the walls. The bathroom is a place that many people overlook when adding décor to their homes. Don’t be afraid to add some artwork to the walls to make the space your own.

Create your slice of heaven with Re-Bath

Ready to build the bathroom of your dreams? Our entire process takes you from start to stunning in as little as one week. Schedule a free in-home consultation today to speak with one of our Design Consultants about how to create the calm, serene space you deserve!

https://www.rebath.com/5-tips-for-creating-calm/