Build a Brighter Bathroom With These 5 Spa-Inspired Design Ideas

Bright summer days call for open, airy, and bright bathroom retreats. Whether your version of downtime is a long, warm bubble bath, or cool shower, escape to your in-home oasis with these spa-like design ideas that will have you living a life of luxury this summer and beyond.

White and Bright. White is a timeless look for any bathroom design. When white fixtures, flooring, and walls are executed to perfection it can be stunning. White creates the illusion of more space and depth, making your bathroom seem more open. However, be careful not to go overboard. Too much white without color pops like grey, blue, or green can create a bleak, sterile space that can be quite the turn off.

Upgrade the Tub. Builder-grade bathtubs are adequate and get the job done, but they don’t convey a sense of “luxury.” Clawfoot, or deep soaking tubs are the ultimate in luxury relaxation. Don’t skimp on size, either. Installing too small of a tub defeats its purpose and leads to it becoming a dormant dust collector in your bathroom.

Don’t Forget the Faucets. To balance out that open, airy design, contrast with new faucet hardware. Hand-brushed bronze creates a vintage, timeless look, while the more trendy designer may go with matte-black, or even gold. Whatever your taste, new faucet fixtures tie the look together and are an upgrade no bathroom can be without.

Freshen Up Your Walls. Whether it’s a new paint job or something a bit more intricate, fresh walls will transform your space. An entire wall of beautiful, tiny mosaic tiles, a wallpaper feature, or patterned paint job? No luxury bathroom would be complete without a conversation-starting wall feature. Go for it!

Select Some Storage. Admittedly, most don’t find storage to be exciting, but with storage and organization solutions trending from Pinterest to HGTV, functionality can add a sense of peace and tranquility to any space. You won’t find that in a cluttered space. Try drawer organizers to easily keep everything in its place. Open storage and shelving can contribute to the overall luxurious feel of your new bathroom.