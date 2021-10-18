Time to Shine: Trendy Bathroom Designs With Aging in Mind

Sponsored - Whether you’re a recent empty-nester, or approaching retirement age, it’s never too early to start thinking about your future accessibility needs. Whether it’s time to downsize or make your bathroom a little easier to get around in, “aging in place” doesn’t mean you can’t age in style.

Start Planning Now

“Aging in place” has been a buzz word since 2011. That’s the year the AARP published a study confirming that the majority of seniors prefer to live in their own homes as they age. A quick Google search of the phrase turns up more than 300 million hits. To be sure, there are countless resources for seniors who want to remain in their own homes as they age, from the National Aging in Place council to our own Aging and Accessibilities services. But is it really something you want to think about at age 50 or even 60?

According to one source, the average age of an ‘empty nester’ is just 49 years old. And this Fast Company article found that the potential for high-functioning brain activity peaks in our 50s. Thinking or talking about ‘aging in place’ when you’re at the height of your career or before you pull the posters down from your college kid’s bedroom walls feels a bit premature, doesn’t it?

What might feel right, though, after decades of raising kids, climbing the corporate ladder, and considering everyone else’s needs before your own, is creating a space that puts your needs and desires front and center. Sound appealing? You’re not alone. According to another survey, 43% of soon-to-be empty nesters plan to redecorate or downsize. If you’re daydreaming about it, start putting a plan together now.

What Does an Accessible Bathroom Look Like?

It’s likely that you’re envisioning an “accessible” bathroom looking like something straight out of a hospital room. That’s where we come in! Re-Bath’s professional Design Consultants will guide you to the right look for your style. But, designing an accessible bathroom will require a little flexibility and practicality. With our process, practicality doesn’t have to sacrifice style.

Aging solutions require some home improvements that will make living at home safer and more comfortable for mature homeowners. In addition to widening hallways and doors and installing ramps as needed, a bathroom remodel that includes safety upgrades is considered a substantial improvement. Consider a bathroom remodel that includes a walk-in tub and/or a low-threshold shower base for ease of accessibility, as well as grab bars, shower seats and slip-resistant surfaces. Re-Bath’s ADA compliance standards and Certified Aging in Place Specialists (CAPS) make it easy to turn a risk-prone bathroom into a comfortable, safe space.

You’ll also want to consider things like motion-activated nightlights, lever-style handles, and slip-resistant flooring. Modern walk-in bathtubs combine the best of form and function. Look for options that incorporate heating pads, jets, quick-flow drains, and grab bars for extra support and comfort. Speaking of grab bars, the latest styles are sleek and stylish and can be installed as towel bars to serve double duty in your bathroom. For more inspiration, check out 6 Ways to Sneak Safety into Stunning Design.

Leave it to the Pros

Tackling a home remodeling project typically means spending several weekends shopping for products, comparing prices, and scheduling deliveries. It’s an exhaustive process with more choices than the cereal aisle of the grocery store, not to mention it may be very difficult for someone to anticipate what their future needs will be, especially when it comes to aging and accessibility. Deciding the color, style, and material for every fixture and surface in your bathroom can truly be overwhelming. Working with Re-Bath means you won’t have to spend a month’s worth of weekends driving from store to store. Instead, your personal Design Consultant will bring an entire showroom’s worth of materials right to your front door. You’ll sit down together in the comfort of your own home and compare products, discuss the pros and cons of different materials, and talk design ideas until all the tough decisions have been made.

Remember, each of our Design Consultants are Certified Aging in Place Specialists (CAPS), so they’ll have all the answers to your aging and accessibility questions. Best of all, you’ll get the insights of an experienced professional at no cost and under no-obligation. If time is money, this one’s a no-brainer!

Experiencing or preparing for a life change of your own? Schedule a free in-home design consultation today for ideas that can help you embrace it with style!

Re-Bath’s commitment to our community is top notch. Each year the Re-Bath team works with MS Forward to pick a recipient to receive at $10,000 bathroom remodel. By donating to this cause, you can help us reach our goal to nominate a 2nd recipient for 2022! Do you have $25 you can spare? Hit the go fund me link here and donate. It’s going to a great cause, and we only need 400 people to donate to help us hit our goal. Will you be one of them? https://bit.ly/3lReIKK