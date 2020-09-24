CARES Act funds available for Nebraskans to gain high-demand skills

Sponsored - Metropolitan Community College (MCC) has nearly 3,500 scholarships available for Nebraskans who have lost work due to COVID-19.

The Workforce Retraining Initiative, administered by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) with federal CARES Act funding, gives qualified scholarship recipients up to $1,100 for skills training for high-demand industries. MCC offers training in business, technology, healthcare and other fields looking to hire trained talent.

With many scholarships still available, the application deadline has been extended to October 31, allowing some training programs to start as soon as late fall or winter.

The length of each program ranges from a few weeks to a few months to a full semester, depending on the training needs and instructor availability. Regardless of start and end date, all training programs will be completed by May 2021 at the latest.

Tammy Green, the director of workforce and IT innovation at MCC, said scholarships can be applied to more than short-term training. “While the biggest need right now is fast training, these scholarships can cover classes that contribute toward a future associate degree.”

Scholarship recipients who meet income qualifications are eligible for support to offset childcare and transportation costs. Scholarships for required books, tools and other course materials are available to any recipient, regardless of income.

Individuals who receive a scholarship can also request a continuation of their current unemployment benefits while participating in a full-time approved training program; the weekly job search requirement would then be eliminated while recipients complete their training.

There is no fee to apply for the scholarship, and, with a nearing deadline of October 31, Metropolitan Community College recommends people apply as soon as possible. To view qualifications, browse available training programs and apply, visit mccneb.edu/caresscholarship.aspx.

