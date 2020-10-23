CARES Act funds available for more Nebraska businesses

Sponsored - Nebraska CARES Act funds are available to even more businesses now through Nov. 13, 2020.

The grants, administered by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) with federal CARES Act funding, provide qualified businesses and organizations with working capital to pay for operational expenses, with the purpose of helping sustain the business or organization during the economic downturn or preparing it to bounce back.

Nebraska Stabilization Grants and the Healthy Places Grant, which previously closed on July 17, 2020, have been reopened for small businesses, livestock operations, licensed health providers, charitable organizations and centers of worship. Now, more businesses and community organizations can take advantage of available funding.

Additionally, new grants are available for restaurants and bars, as well as body art studios, nail technology salons, cosmetology and esthetic salons, massage therapists and barbers who are licensed with the State of Nebraska. Restaurants and bars that have been awarded a previous grant may be eligible to apply for similar grants through the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.

The deadline for all new and reopened grants is Nov. 13, 2020. Applications are live now and funding is limited for select grants.

Other grant opportunities are available for hotel and convention centers, event centers, arenas and ethanol plants.

Grant payments are expected to be released before Dec. 28, 2020, with award recipients notified by Nov. 25, 2020. Businesses that received funds from the Small Business Administration through the Paycheck Protection Program or the Emergency Injury Disaster Loan Program are still eligible to apply for these grants. If received, the grant money will not need to be repaid at any time.

“The state recognizes there are continuing needs for our businesses. This is an effort to address those needs and get resources into our local economies,” said Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, who is leading administration of the grants through the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency. “We want to assist as many businesses as possible to help preserve the economic fabric of our state.”

Businesses and organizations no longer need to be pre-approved to apply for these grants. A new, online application system has been developed to allow for a faster, easier process. Announcements about award decisions will be made via email. If there are any questions or concerns about the application process or results, an applicant eligibility checklist, application checklist, FAQ document and a dedicated call center are available to help.

There is no fee to apply for the grants, and, with a nearing deadline of Nov. 13, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services recommend businesses, entrepreneurs and service providers apply as soon as possible. To view qualifications and apply, visit https://coronavirus.nebraska.gov/Programs&Grants.

Autoplay Caption

You can find the Department of Health and Human Services on...

You can find the Department of Economic Development on...