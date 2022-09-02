Methodist’s Incidental Lung Nodule Program Changes Lives by Catching Lung Cancer Earlier

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Methodist Health System and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Methodist Health System, visit https://bestcare.org.

When Pamela Steele learned she had lung cancer, she immediately thought of her brother Larry Frederick.

In 2014, he had visited his doctor with what he thought might be stomach flu symptoms. But the 56-year-old was soon diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. Within five days he was gone.

Pamela, 63, of Council Bluffs, had adenocarcinoma – a type of non-small cell lung cancer that can be aggressive and had already spread to one of her lymph nodes. But it was caught early thanks to Methodist’s Incidental Lung Nodule Program.

“I can almost guarantee you that … if we wouldn’t have intervened, she wouldn’t be alive right now,” said Sumit Mukherjee, MD, a pulmonologist with Methodist Physicians Clinic.

Benign or Cancerous?

Pamela’s cancer survival journey began in the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital Emergency Department (ED) in May 2021. She had arrived with COVID-like symptoms but tested negative. Pamela had no symptoms related to lung cancer, and she didn’t stay in the ED long. But staff did get a chest X-ray before she left.

As radiologists review those images like hers to assess the issues at hand, they’re also noting unrelated abnormalities. Among the most common are pulmonary nodules, growths that measure fewer than 3 centimeters in diameter and are usually benign – but can be cancerous. It’s not just lung scans that turn up nodules; images taken of other areas can also pick up parts of the lungs and reveal them. Because of the sheer number of nodules radiologists find, it’s not realistic to immediately follow up on them all.

Looking back at Pamela’s scans a year later, Annabel Galva, MD, pointed to the 4-by-4-by-5-centimeter growth.

“When you see that, you’re very nervous,” said Dr. Galva, Jennie Edmundson’s director of radiology.

In a case like Pamela’s, the attending ED physician will note the radiologist’s finding on the patient’s medical record for follow-up or even call their primary care provider (PCP). While many cancers are caught this way, it’s not a perfect system. Many patients like Pamela have no PCP. After they leave the ED, busy emergency staffs often have no one to contact. Meanwhile, the majority of pulmonary nodules are smaller and don’t raise red flags with radiologists.

A New Tool

Lung cancer causes almost 25% of all cancer deaths. But the tide is turning thanks to Methodist initiatives like the incidental nodule program, which began in 2020. Thanks to gift from the estate of Verna Mae and Kenneth Jessen, Methodist Hospital Foundation funded the purchase of the LungGPS™ Patient Management Platform by Medtronic and Philips.

Among its features, LungGPS uses artificial intelligence to analyze scans and flag those where a radiologist noted a nodule. Nurse navigators at Methodist Hospital and Jennie Edmundson then review them to determine if a patient needs further monitoring, more detailed scans or a biopsy. LungGPS also allows them to easily compare nodule growth across several scans.

When a concerning nodule is identified, the navigator contacts the patient’s PCP or the patient directly. Many providers choose to manage their patient’s care, but others partner with Methodist’s lung cancer experts to coordinate care. That’s where LungGPS steps in again, helping staff members manage patients’ data and keeping them on track for treatment.

In 2021, the software reviewed over 16,000 Methodist scans, leading to over 900 patients with nodules flagged for monitoring or further testing. Of those patients, over 40 had lung cancer. Meanwhile, plans are underway to introduce the nodule program at Methodist Fremont Health this year.

A Cancer Survivor

With no PCP to see her report after she left the ED, Pamela was in danger of unknowingly harboring a deadly disease. But within days, LungGPS flagged her X-ray. Jennie Edmundson nurse navigator NatalieJean Ahrens, RN, compared the scan to another that Pamela previously had in the ED, then called with the news.

Pamela soon had a CT scan, and a biopsy a few weeks later confirmed her cancer. On July 23, 2021, she had surgery at Methodist Hospital – a lobectomy to remove a lobe of her left lung and the removal of a lymph node. She needed several days of recovery at the hospital, then weeks of pulmonary rehabilitation at Jennie Edmundson. She’ll also have follow-up CT scans twice a year for five years, then annual screenings until age 80. But her most recent CT scan showed no signs of cancer.

“I think her chances are better than not that she does well and has disease-free survival,” Dr. Mukherjee said.

Today, Pamela isn’t taking anything for granted. But looking back, she’s grateful to every member of the Methodist team who has helped make her a lung cancer survivor.

“It’s more than I can explain,” she said.

