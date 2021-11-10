Help us Stuff the Bus on December 2

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of WOWT Stuff the Bus Food and Toy Drive and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about WOWT Stuff the Bus Food and Toy Drive, visit this website.

You can help fight hunger and provide holiday gifts in our community by donating to the WOWT Stuff the Bus Food and Toy Drive, sponsored by Methodist Health System.

The drive is scheduled for Thursday, December 2, 2021. We will start collecting food and toys at 5 a.m. and continue until 7 p.m. It will be held in the parking lot of the Methodist Women’s Hospital at 192nd and Dodge St, and a second location at 87th and Dodge.

Drive through and drop off non-perishable food items, new unwrapped toys, toiletries and cash donations. Donating is quick, easy and contact-free. Simply pull up, pop your trunk and our volunteers will collect your donation right from the trunk. No need to get out of your vehicle.

Special needs at the pantry this year include:

Beans

Breakfast foods like cereal, oatmeal and pancake mix

Canned vegetables

Crackers

Canned meat/fish

Meal starter kits, like Hamburger Helper

Pasta and pasta sauce

Rice

Toilet Paper

The Food Drive is a benefit for the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry. The pantry provides food for more than 25,000 people in our community each year.

Help us fill the shelves at the St. Vincent de Paul Pantry.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.