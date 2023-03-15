Donate to the Here for Her Women’s Essential Drive

Donate to the Here for Her Women’s Essential Drive April 13, 5am-7pm

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Help women in our community by donating to Here for Her Women’s Essentials Drive on April 13, 5am-7pm.

Location drop offs: Methodist Women’s Hospital 192nd and Dodge & Jennie Edmundson Hospital 808 E Pierce St. in Council Bluffs.

Donations will help homeless women and children in need of NEW essential items. Items that are used in their everyday lives. Donating is quick, easy and contact-free. Simply pull up and pop your trunk. Our volunteers will collect your donation. Cash donations will also be accepted.

List of Donation Items Needed:

Period Products Tampons Pads Liners Feminine Wipes

Personal Hygiene Items Toilet Paper Flushable Wipes Shampoo and Conditioner Soap and Body Wash Lotion Toothpaste and Toothbrushes Deodorant

Baby & Toddler Essentials Diapers Pull-ups Baby Wipes Diaper Cream Baby Shampoo and Lotion



WOWT and Methodist Health System will be collecting items for the Open Door Mission in Omaha and the Micah House in Council Bluffs.