Heroes in the Heartland Red Cross Event Goes Virtual

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Medical Solutions and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Medical Solutions, visit https://www.medicalsolutions.com/.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Heroes in the Heartland is in its 20th year of honoring individuals who are examples of ordinary people who have done extraordinary things in our community. Honored heroes include individuals who have dedicated their lives to helping others or answered a call to action and helped someone in need.

The event will be March 9, 2021 from 12pm- 12:45pm The online production will include live and recorded content. 2021 will be the first Virtual Heroes in the Heartland.

Registration for the event is at: https://e.givesmart.com/events/jXp/. There is no cost to register, but donations are requested.

The funds support the Red Cross Home Fire Campaign, this helps them continue to prepare for, prevent and respond to disasters. The money raised through this event ensures that the Red Cross can offer help and hope to those in our community affected by emergencies.

Medical Solutions is teaming up with WOWT as an event sponsor and is dedicated to helping traveling nurses find the right job, facility and compensation. “We believe that we have a social responsibility as a company to make a difference in the communities that you’re in. And I think everyone at the American Red Cross, they respond to an emergency every eight minutes and talk about heroes and helping out in the community, that’s what they’re all about.” says Craig Meier, CEO of Medical Solutions.

Honorees are nominated by peers and the general public. They’re selected by a committee of community members. Below are some Hero Categories considered for the event:

Call to Action - presented to an individual who by circumstances beyond their control found themselves in a challenging situation and demonstrated extraordinary courage.

Commitment to Community - presented to an individual, couple, group or organization that has made a tremendous impact on the community through their volunteerism, philanthropy, service to others, or example.

Disaster Relief - presented to an individual or organization who has served an important role in disaster relief in our community.

Gift of Life – presented to an individual, couple, group or organization that supports the lifesaving mission through personal blood or platelet donations or inspiring others to give blood or platelets.

Good Samaritan - presented to an individual who is considered a hero because of their unselfish devotion and concern for the welfare of others.

Lifetime Hero - presented to an individual who inspire others by their example. This individual has overcome hardship, risen above challenges, or dedicated their life to serving others.

Public Servant Hero - presented to an individual who in the line of duty (police, fire, military, medical, etc.) went above and beyond the call.

Heroes in the Heartland is the primary annual fundraising event for the Red Cross of the Omaha-Council Bluffs Metro Area.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.