Job Shadow Helps Solidify Career Aspirations

What do you want to be when you grow up? Where are you going to college? What’s your major? By senior year, these questions increase in frequency, and the answers have greater relevance since they influence the immediate and long-term future.

As a college prep school, preparing students for undergraduate studies involves more than outstanding academics, it also requires fostering an awareness of career interests and opportunities. In their four years at Marian, students follow a scope and sequence plan that explores their talents, strengths and personality traits and aligns them with possible career pathways. With this information, students are better equipped to explore possible majors and careers, which can also help them determine their future academic program and college selection.

For nearly 15 years, Marian seniors have been required to schedule a job shadow as part of their theology coursework. How does career exploration fit with theology? Throughout their time at Marian, students are encouraged to recognize, explore and reflect on their God-given gifts.

“By senior year, we talk about discerning a vocation based on deeper desires and motivations of the heart,” said Kory Delkamiller, senior theology teacher. “Ideally, the job shadow forces them to look at their career aspirations and really connect to the larger world’s needs. What are you called to and how will it impact the communities you’ll be a part of?”

Those are big questions to answer. Since people tend to envision what they know, the job shadow experience provides a hands-on reference from which students can further buy into their career aspiration or make a shift. The time spent with an industry expert “provides exposure to a field, professional connection and confidence in career choice,” said Kathy DeWispelare, counselor.

Scarlett Wedergren ‘19, a business and public health student at American University, is still benefitting from the connections she made after job shadowing at the American Red Cross of Nebraska and Southwest Iowa as a senior at Marian. During her shadow experience, Scarlett gained an understanding of multiple service lines within the Red Cross. Through the connections she made, she later acquired a summer internship. The following summer she reached out to the Red Cross in Washington, D.C. and worked as an intern there.

“Interning with the Red Cross has allowed me to see what I can be and shown me an example of people who are leading in humanitarian disaster relief and how they can make an impact on a large scale,” said Scarlett.

With the desire to be a public servant, Scarlett is now interning as a research fellow at Healthcare Ready, a small national nonprofit focused on public health disaster response, an opportunity she learned of through a connection at the Red Cross.

Making connections and getting a foot in the door are the greatest take-aways from the shadow experience. “If you find someone you really connect with, that person can become a really influential mentor to help guide academic and career goals,” said Scarlett.

