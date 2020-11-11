Inside a National Blue Ribbon School

Sponsored - Marian is a recipient of the U.S. Department of Education 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Marian has been identified as an Exemplary High Performing School, which means that the achievement of the students in the most recent year tested places Marian in the top 15% in the nation in reading and mathematics.

The coveted National Blue Ribbon Schools award affirms the hard work of educators, families, and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content. As a 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools award winner, Marian is one of:

367 schools from across the country

50 nonpublic schools

6 schools in Nebraska

4 schools in Omaha

This marks the third time Marian has been recognized –more Blue Ribbon awards than any school in Nebraska.

So what is the formula for Marian’s blue ribbon success? Marian has created a comfortable, family atmosphere where every girl can thrive. It is a safe place for a girl to be herself and discover who she is.

Academics first. First and foremost, Marian is academically challenging. Marian offers a comprehensive college prep curriculum that includes 45 honors courses, 15 advanced placement courses and 16 dual enrollment courses with two universities. A professional, caring faculty know how to teach young women. As a result, 100 percent of graduates continue their education, and in the past three years, 70% of the graduates earned merit-based scholarships averaging $40,000 each.

Optimal size. As Nebraska’s only Class A girls' high school, Marian provides the opportunities of a large high school in a smaller school setting. With an average enrollment of 700, Marian has what researchers identify as an optimum enrollment size (600-900 students), providing stronger student achievement, higher participation among students and a richer curriculum.

Something for everyone. With more than 50 clubs and activities and 23 athletic teams in 10 Class A state-sanctioned sports, a Marian girl has endless opportunities to develop her leadership potential, become part of a group, and discover her strengths.

Facilities for every interest. A 40-acre, beautifully landscaped campus features 20,000 square foot performing arts center, a dedicated academic center, STEM, chemistry and physics labs, art studios and kilns, regulation soccer and softball fields, a practice soccer field, tennis courts and a track.

Leadership development opportunities. An all-girls environment supports diverse interests without the social pressures found in a coed environment. At Marian, formal and informal leadership opportunities exist through clubs, student government, athletics, fine arts and campus ministry. Students are encouraged to take the lead and develop new programs. In recent years, Marian students founded new clubs, such as Girls 4 Girls, Young Medicine, Yoga and Step clubs.

See for yourself what it’s like to attend a National Blue Ribbon School. Open House is an opportunity to explore our campus, gather tuition assistance and scholarship information, and meet our students and faculty.

Seventh- and eighth-grade girls and their families, can attend Marian’s annual Open House, Sunday, Nov. 22, from noon – 2:30 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, but registration is preferred to secure your time slot for a tour. To register visit bit.ly/MarianOpenHouse2020.

Can’t attend Open House? Take a virtual tour at marianhighschool.net/virtual-tour or schedule a personal tour. For more information, contact Molly Adams Woodman, Director of Admissions, or visit www.marianhighschool.net.