Destination: High School

Sponsored - Moving from middle school to high school is a big step. For many students moving on to the neighborhood high school may be the best option. For others, it’s time to take a leap and experience something different.

At Marian, we draw students from across the metro area. Girls come from nearly 50 Zip codes and 80 different elementary schools, and 25 percent of our students come from public schools. It’s a destination school - chosen by families for a number of reasons including:

Outstanding college-prep academics

Vibrant spiritual and service programs

Competitive Class A athletic programs

Small class sizes and individual attention

Supportive, all-girls environment

We believe that a Marian education is worth the drive and we recognize that getting your daughter to school, especially in the morning, may be a challenge. Additionally, it may be a few years before your daughter is able to drive to school herself or perhaps your daughter isn’t eager to drive. Bus service and carpooling can help take the pressure off the morning commute.

To make transportation to Marian easy for families, no matter where they live, Marian is partnering with Creighton Prep and Chief School Bus for the 2022-2023 school year to provide transportation to school every morning. Pick up will be provided at 12 locations across Omaha. Pricing and sign-up information will be announced soon. For those receiving financial aid, prices will be adjusted based on the percentage of aid received.

You can view the Marian bus routes here.

Additionally, we can connect our students with families in their neighborhood who are interested in carpooling with older students or parent drivers.

Carpooling or bussing to school is not only a great time saver for parents, it also has the potential to save fuel and maintenance costs on your vehicle. For students, it’s an opportunity to meet other students and start building their high school community.

Spend a Day at Marian

See what it’s like to be a Marian girl! Sixth through eighth-grade girls are invited to spend the day shadowing a current student. To schedule a shadow visit at Marian, please contact:

Molly Woodman

Director of Admissions

402-571-2618 x 1161

mwoodman@omahamarian.org

Our doors are always open – virtually. Take a virtual tour at any time at https://marianhighschool.net/virtual-tour.