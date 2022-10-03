If diets don’t work, what does...?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of LifeCycle Nutrition and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about LifeCycle Nutrition, visit https://lcnutritionomaha.com/.

Why is it that statistics show that 95% of diets fail, yet when people want to lose weight, the first thing they turn to is a diet?

“Diets don’t work,” you question, “then why are there so many diets?” I might ask you a similar question, “If there is a diet that works, then would there be a need for so many different diets?”

Maybe you’re thinking “well, the diet industry is very profitable and that is why there are so many different diets.” Well, that is problematic as well. If diets are created to generate revenue, then what motive would the diet industry have to create a diet that worked? Essentially, the diet industry profits when diets fail because that ensures there is never a shortage in customers.

Diets don’t work and here’s why :

They aren’t sustainable

No matter the diet, if it isn’t sustainable, the results won’t last.

Maybe dieting is the only way you’ve been able to lose weight quickly (which they often do initially), but if you are in the same position again, looking for a way to lose weight, that’s evidence that it didn’t work.

If you don’t want to be in the diet Cycle forever and are wondering what does work, keep reading. This article was written for you!

Most diets are designed to make money and not with your best interest in mind. Evidence of this is that many diets do not encourage adequate nutrition intake or health promoting behaviors. Most diets are deficient in specific vitamins or minerals, macronutrients or significantly low in overall calories which affects how your body functions in many ways.

Some people start a diet with the idea that it will be healthy for them to lose weight, yet the way they go about it isn’t healthy. For example, people on the Keto diet will eat bacon with ranch and cheese and hold the false belief that what they are doing is healthy if they lose weight. When in actuality, regardless of their weight, they are doing more harm than good to their body (To clarify, those foods are not harmful individually, it’s the disproportionate amount of nutrients that is harmful, in this case, specifically saturated fat.)

Not only are diets unhealthy, but they are harmful in many ways.

10 reasons diets are harmful:

Diets are often deficient in important nutrients because food intake is significantly decreased or complete food groups are eliminated. For example, dieters often don’t get enough calcium which leaves them at risk for osteoporosis, stress fractures or broken bones.

Dieting forces your body into starvation mode which results in normal body functions slowing down to conserve energy. This means that your metabolism slows down (therefore, eating less doesn’t necessarily result in weight loss).

Dieting and body shame can increase stress which results in an increase in the stress hormone Cortisol which makes it harder to lose weight.

All of the stress and anxiety about food and weight that preoccupy dieter’s thoughts actually interfere with their working memory capacity.

Additionally, numerous studies link chronic dieting with feelings of depression, low self-esteem and increased stress.

Disengage from your body’s innate ability to regulate appetite and eat intuitively. Dieting is the leading cause of overeating. It affects your psychological and physical drives to eat- makes you want to eat more and eat more of the food you restrict yourself from.

Yo-yo dieting (cycling between dieting, losing and regaining weight) has been shown to have negative health effects, including increased risk of heart disease

Diet mentality (the idea of “good” & “bad” food) contributes to emotional eating

Diets negatively impacts your relationship with food, your body and exercise which can interfere with maintaining a healthy lifestyle

Additionally, chronic dieting can lead to the development of an eating disorder

The good news is that it doesn’t have to be this way!

So if diets don’t work, what does…?

Making gradual, achievable changes to your lifestyle that you can maintain and build upon leads to lasting success.

The fundamental principles are simple and straightforward but have become foreign concepts that are difficult to grasp and apply for many people that have been influenced by diet culture. The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics endorses The Total Diet Approach which explains that all foods can fit into a healthy lifestyle. However, eating this way can be difficult for people who are accustomed to diets and eating with a set of rules to dictate when, what, and how much they eat.

Additionally, there is a surplus of conflicting nutrition recommendations on how to eat to support health and it’s hard to know which sources to trust. For those who have a health condition, like heart disease, diabetes/pre diabetes, high cholesterol or hypertension, that can be impacted by improving their nutrition, be cautious of the recommendations you follow. The majority of the information online is either influenced by diet culture or not from a credible source.

Registered Dietitian Nutritionists are the only health care providers licensed to give individual nutrition therapy recommendations. It would be helpful to meet with a licensed professional to help you navigate making sustainable changes to benefit your health. Better yet, most likely your insurance will cover the cost as a preventative benefit!

How can a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist help me…?

10 reasons to work with Registered Dietitian Nutritionist:

A Registered Dietitian Nutritionist can:

Give you a deeper knowledge of your individual nutrition needs and assess for nutritional deficiencies

Help you clearly understand and apply the fundamental principles of healthy eating

Explain the evidence based nutrition recommendations and debunk nutrition myths

Work with specific health conditions and make individualized nutrition recommendations to improve your health

Educate and/or support you with meal planning, grocery shopping or cooking

Give you tools to help you make changes to improve your nutrition and health (handouts, recipes, meal plans, ect)

Guide you through the process of identifying and understanding your hunger and fullness cues and feel confident in the process of intuitive eating

Establish beneficial and achievable goals to work towards

Provide accountability, encouragement and motivation to continue making progress in your health journey

Help you break free from the cycle of DIEting and start living without guilt, discouragement or frustration because you will finally understand what you need to do to improve your health and how to do it.

The team of Registered Dietitian Nutritionists at Life Cycle Nutrition have 60 years of combined experience working with a wide range of health conditions, and are eager to help you in your journey toward wellness! Life Cycle Nutrition is in-network with most insurance companies and will check your plan’s nutrition specific benefits for you! The majority of insurance plans have coverage for nutrition counseling for in-network providers and many even cover 12 visits per year at no cost!

You have nothing to lose and everything to gain. Call today!