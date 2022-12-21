New Year & a New Way

Sponsored - Will you make a New Years Resolution this year? Even though you can make a resolution any day of the year, the New Year is symbolic of a new beginning and can give you increased motivation to be the change you want to see. People who set resolutions are more likely to achieve their goals. As the saying goes, “If you fail to plan, you plan to fail.”

The most common New Year’s Resolutions include:

Being healthier (23%)

Personal improvement (21%)

Weight loss (20%)

Have you had one of those resolutions before and struggled to maintain or achieve it?

Here are some reasons resolutions fail:

In one 2014 study, 35% of participants who failed their New Year’s Resolutions said they had unrealistic goals.

33% of participants who failed didn’t keep track of their progress.

23% forgot about their resolutions.

About one in 10 people who failed said they made too many resolutions

What’s equally, if not more important, is what makes someone’s resolution successful.

Here are some factors that help resolutions succeed:

Readiness to change and having the necessary skills are important factors for meeting goals Practice goal setting (setting small, achievable goals goals that can be measured and tracked can help you achieve your larger, long term goals) Get plenty of sleep. Sleep can impact your mood, stress management ability, energy level, and motivation. Find the right time to make the change. It doesn’t have to be New Years for you to decide to make a change. Sometimes combining a change that is already taking place with one you want to create can be effective, such as moving to a new home being the time to become more organized.

If your resolution is to improve your health, a Registered Dietitian (RD) can help you be successful by teaching you the knowledge and skills needed to eat to support your health, assist you with setting realistic goals and the steps to achieve them, provide tools to track your progress and keep you on track by holding you accountable.

Additionally, many insurance plans cover 10-12 sessions (no copay or deductible applies) with an in-network RD as a preventative health benefit! The RDs at Life Cycle Nutrition are in-network with all major health insurance plans. Contact them today at 402-509-3500 to receive a free insurance benefit inquiry to see what your plan covers for nutrition counseling.

https://lcnutritionomaha.com/