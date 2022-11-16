Diets: Friend or Foe

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Life Cycle Nutrition and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Life Cycle Nutrition, visit https://lcnutritionomaha.com/.

Have you ever flipped through a magazine or scrolled through Instagram, your eyes landing on THE diet. Your heart fills with hope. You think, “This is it! This is exactly what I need.” You start the diet and you begin to see results... until you don’t... or maybe never did. And you think, “What did I do wrong?”

If you’ve ever felt that way, you aren’t alone. And you didn’t do anything wrong. Statistically, 95% of diets fail and here’s why:

● They aren’t sustainable. No matter the diet, if it isn’t sustainable, the results won’t last.

● Dieting forces your body into starvation mode which results in normal body functions slowing down to conserve energy. This means that your metabolism slows down (therefore, eating less doesn’t necessarily result in weight loss).

● Additionally, numerous studies link chronic dieting with feelings of depression, low self-esteem and increased stress which results in an increase in the stress hormone Cortisol making it harder to lose weight.

● Dieting is the leading cause of overeating. It affects your psychological and physical drives to eat- makes you want to eat more, specifically more of the food you restrict yourself from.

● Diets negatively impacts your relationship with food, your body and exercise which can interfere with maintaining a healthy lifestyle

The good news is that it doesn’t have to be this way!

Making gradual, achievable changes to your lifestyle that you can maintain and build upon leads to positive outcomes that last. And the best part: all foods can fit into a healthy lifestyle.

However, eating this way can be difficult for people who are accustomed to diets and eating with a set of rules to dictate when, what, and how much they eat. Additionally, there is a surplus of conflicting nutrition recommendations on how to eat to support health and it’s hard to know which sources to trust. For those who have a health condition, like heart disease, diabetes/pre diabetes, high cholesterol or hypertension, that can be impacted by improving their nutrition, be cautious of the recommendations you follow. Much of the information online is either influenced by diet culture or not from a credible source.

Registered Dietitian Nutritionists are the only health care providers licensed to give individual nutrition therapy recommendations. It would be helpful to meet with a licensed professional to help you navigate making sustainable changes to benefit your health. Better yet, most likely your insurance will cover the cost as a preventative benefit!

How can a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist help me…?

A Registered Dietitian Nutritionist can:

● Give you a deeper knowledge of your individual nutrition needs and assess for nutritional deficiencies

● Help you clearly understand and apply the fundamental principles of healthy eating

● Explain the evidence based nutrition recommendations and debunk nutrition myths

● Work with specific health conditions and make individualized nutrition recommendations to improve your health

● Educate and/or support you with meal planning, grocery shopping or cooking

● Give you tools to help you make changes to improve your nutrition and health (handouts, recipes, meal plans, ect)

● Guide you through the process of identifying and understanding your hunger and fullness cues and feel confident in the process of intuitive eating

● Establish beneficial and achievable goals to work towards

● Provide accountability, encouragement and motivation to continue making progress in your health journey

● Help you break free from the cycle of dieting and start living without guilt, discouragement or frustration because you will finally understand what you need to do to improve your health and how to do it.

The team of Registered Dietitian Nutritionists at Life Cycle Nutrition have 60 years of combined experience working with a wide range of health conditions, and are eager to help you in your journey toward wellness! Life Cycle Nutrition is in-network with most insurance companies and will check your plan’s nutrition specific benefits for you! The majority of insurance plans have coverage for nutrition counseling for in-network providers and many even cover 12 visits per year at no cost!

If you are ready to start your journey to improved health and wellness. Call today!