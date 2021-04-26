Pedestrian Safety is Everyone's Responsibility

(Pavel Vladychenko vk.com/altern)

In 2017, 5,977 pedestrians were killed in traffic crashes in the United States. That’s about one death every 88 minutes.

Additionally, an estimated 137,000 pedestrians were treated in emergency departments for nonfatal crash-related injuries in 2017. Per trip, pedestrians are 1.5 times more likely than passenger vehicle occupants to be killed in a car crash.

Accidents happen, but there are precautions you can take as a driver or a pedestrian, to try and minimize the risks. As a driver, always be alert and aware of your surroundings. Use extra caution in neighborhoods, around schools, daycares, or other areas people frequently walk or cross roads. Always watch at intersections for pedestrians and be prepared to stop quickly or yield in high traffic areas.

Pedestrians can also take a few simple precautions to make sure they are staying safe. Increase your visibility at night by wearing reflective clothing and carrying a flashlight. Always cross the street at a crosswalk or intersection. Walk on a sidewalk or path where available, or if not, walk on the shoulder against the flow of traffic to increase visibility. Avoid using electronic devices and stay alert while you walk or jog.

