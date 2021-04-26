Motorcycle Safety is Everyone’s Responsibility

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Dyer Law and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Dyer Law, visit https://dyer.law/.

If you ride a motorcycle, you already know how much fun riding can be. You understand the excitement of cruising the open road and the challenge of controlling a motorcycle. But motorcycling also can be dangerous. The latest data on vehicle miles traveled shows that motorcyclists are about 27 times as likely as passenger car occupants to die in a motor vehicle traffic crash. Safe motorcycling takes balance, coordination, and good judgment. Motorcycle safety is also everyone’s responsibility, and it’s important to know as a rider and as a motor vehicle operator, what to do to stay safe.

For those driving enclosed vehicles, it’s always important to be alert and be aware. Keep and eye out for smaller, less visible motorcycles and scooters. Blind spots can greatly impair a drivers ability to see motorcycles so make sure to rely on more than just your mirrors. Turn your head and look. Double check before pulling out into traffic and allow extra space between your vehicle and motorcycles. It’s just as important for 4 wheel vehicles to be aware as it is the motorcycle riders.

As a rider, you should always be aware of your surroundings and ready to take safe action when needed. Never drive drunk. Always make sure your equipment is in proper working order and make sure to wear protective riding gear. DOT approved helmets save lives. Make yourself as visible as you can in order to help other drivers see you and make sure to follow safe riding regulations in your area. No one wants to be involved in an accident.

Dyer Law is an expert in Vehicle Accident Law. Whether you have been injured due to a car accident, truck accident, motorcycle accident, or drunk driving accident due to the negligence of another, Dyer Law is the experienced law firm you need at your side to make sure you are fairly represented, and receive fair compensation for your injuries and their consequences.

