Scott Haber of 42 Degrees, Helping Meet The Critical Need for Support Among Homeless Veterans

(Stanley Lewis)

In the dynamic landscape of business, discovering individuals who prioritize social causes alongside their business endeavors is truly inspiring. Scott Haber, the owner of 42 Degrees, is one such remarkable figure. Beyond being a successful entrepreneur, he has dedicated his time, resources, and passion to address the pressing issue of homelessness among American veterans.

In 2023, there are 67,495 homeless veterans. Veterans comprise 10.6% of all homeless in the U.S. and are 2x as likely to become homeless versus those who didn’t serve in the military. The Veterans Affairs in Nebraska-Western Iowa Health Care System, in concert with many community partners, like Haber owner of 42 Degrees, has helped to provided permanent housing placements to 324 homeless Veterans. But the need is still great.

What sets 42 Degrees apart from others is its commitment to quality products, customer service and commitment to veterans. The store provides a wide range of CBD, premium products and accessories, carefully curated to cater to diverse tastes. Haber is also a passionate supporter of causes benefitting veterans, he’s organized food drives for veterans experiencing homelessness and makes charitable donations through his business to the Veterans Administration. In the past few years Haber has donated over $10,000 worth of food to the American Veterans of Omaha.

Haber’s dedication to supporting American veterans is deeply rooted in his personal experiences and values. Growing up in a family where service to the nation was highly regarded, he understands the sacrifices and challenges that veterans face when transitioning to civilian life, especially those who find themselves homeless.

This time of year is particularly hard on the homeless with falling & freezing temperatures. But you can help. Stop into any of the ten area 42 Degrees locations and drop off nonperishable foods this holiday season. 42 Degrees will deliver all donations to the American Veterans of Omaha throughout the holiday season. Find a location near you at www.42degrees.com or donate directly to the Veterans Affairs at https://www.cdceportal.va.gov/donate_online