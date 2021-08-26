Children’s Hospital & Medical Center Opens New Hubbard Center for Children

Sponsored - Children’s Hospital & Medical Center celebrated the opening of its new, state-of-the-art Hubbard Center for Children on Wednesday, Aug. 25. An intimate, masked and socially distanced grand opening event was livestreamed and can be viewed online at ChildrensOmaha.org/Hubbard. Patient families will be admitted and moved into the clinical facility starting Sunday, Aug. 29.

The nine-story Hubbard Center for Children nearly doubles Children’s physical capacity, creating space for expanded programs and enhanced services to improve pediatric health care and benefit countless children and families in Omaha and throughout the region. It will be home to Children’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, Fetal Care Center, Cardiac Care Unit and Hematology/Oncology Unit. It offers enhanced surgical space, expanded Radiology and Emergency Departments and a new rooftop helipad. The project ends on time and on budget, costing $410 million.

“The Hubbard Center for Children offers our team the space, equipment and innovation they need to continue to be excellent and deliver the best outcomes and experiences for patients and families,” says Chanda Chacón, Children’s President & CEO. “With its opening, more children will have access to the care they need, closer to home, for generations to come. This is a historic milestone on our journey to fulfill our mission: to improve the life of every child.”

Connected physically and integrated architecturally, the Hubbard Center for Children stands between the hospital’s Wiebe Tower and Specialty Pediatric Center. It is named in honor of the late Dr. Theodore F. and Claire M. Hubbard, longtime Omaha residents and philanthropists.

“We are deeply grateful for the lead gift from Ted Hubbard, Jr. and his wife, Colleen and the many generous donors who have helped us reach and surpass our $50 million capital campaign goal for the Hubbard Center for Children,” says Beth Greiner, executive director and chief development officer, Children’s Hospital & Medical Center Foundation. “Since Children’s founding in 1948, our community has recognized that children are our collective future; a strong children’s hospital makes for a stronger community. We appreciate our region’s support as we grow to better serve the children and families who are counting on us.”

Children’s Hospital & Medical Center remains the only full-service, pediatric health care center in Nebraska, providing expertise in more than 50 pediatric specialty services to children across a five-state region and beyond. Children’s is home to Nebraska’s only Level IV regional Newborn Intensive Care Unit and the state’s only Level II Pediatric Trauma Center. A regional heart center, it also offers expertise in pediatric heart transplantation. Children’s is recognized as a 2021-22 Best Children’s Hospital by U.S. News & World Report in four pediatric specialties: Cardiology & Heart Surgery, Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, Pulmonology & Lung Surgery and Urology.

Facebook: ChildrensOmaha

Instagram: ChildrensOmaha

Twitter: ChildrensOmaha

LinkedIn: Children’s Hospital & Medical Center - Omaha