Archbishop’s Dinner for Education Goes Virtual

(Colin Conces Photography)

Sponsored - The Archdiocese of Omaha will be conducting its first ever “virtual” version of the Archbishop’s Dinner for Education on September 24th, 2020. Eight distinguished honorees will be in the spotlight. Their names and honors are:

Administrator of the Year

Martha Heck, Duchesne Academy, Omaha

Miranda Hornback, St. Ludger School, Creighton

Educator of the Year – Elementary (added spacing between year and elementary)

Jennifer Heithoff, Christ the King School, Omaha

Lynn Mielak, St. Bonaventure School, Columbus

Educator of the Year – Secondary (added spacing between year and secondary)

Toni Hoffmeier-Mangus, Roncalli Catholic High School, Omaha

Pam Wieser, Norfolk Catholic High School, Norfolk

Educator of the Year - Special Education and Inner City (adding spacing between year and special)

Funded by the Maginn Family Foundation

Kourtney Brodin, All Saints School, Omaha

Mike Jensen, Sacred Heart School, Omaha

Archbishop George J. Lucas and Mike Jensen, Principal of Sacred Heart School, will be speaking at the event. Mr. Jensen comes from a family of educators: his mother was selected as an educator of the year in 1990, and his aunt was similarly honored in 2018.

Normally held in person as a banquet, the Archbishop’s Dinner for Education will be held “virtually” for the first time as a live stream event. Chairpersons Terresa and Rollie Johns, co-chairperson Tammy and Drew Blossom, and the eight honorees will be in attendance. Viewers will be able to access the stream at 7:00 p.m. at archomaha.org/dinner2020/

“The Archbishop’s Dinner is a true celebration of Catholic education,” said Kara Wesely, Development Officer with the Archdiocese of Omaha. “We are thrilled that livestreaming technology will allow us to move forward with the event, meaning we are still able to honor our outstanding educators and raise important scholarship funds, making Catholic education accessible for more families.”

“Given the challenges educators, students and parents everywhere are facing right now, it seems especially fitting to take an evening to highlight their success,” added Kara Wesely.

The night’s festivities are a great moment for honorees as each one receives a $5,000 gift. Beyond that, the annual event raises scholarship funds for low-income students to attend Catholic schools.

For more information, visit https://archomaha.org/events/dinner2020/ or contact: Mike Jensen: mjensen@shsomaha.org, 402.455.5858.