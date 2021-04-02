Think you’re not cut out for a career in technology? Think again.

Sponsored - AIM Code School’s free Intro to Tech class is geared towards anyone with an interest in technology or hoping to brush up their skills, said Emily Matis, director of the Code School. The course is a great way to “test drive” the field without a financial commitment.

“Anyone can learn about coding and technology,” Matis said. “With the world that we live in, everyone needs to have some basic tech skill and knowledge in order to thrive.”

The free 20-hour course gives students an introduction to different areas of technology, including the skills required and possible careers tied to each area. From data management to coding and building websites, the class gives students basic skills in those areas, helping them build a strong foundation of tech skills and determine which areas are the best fit for them.

There’s no typical AIM Code School student. Rovine Allen, 67, recently completed the free Intro to Tech course. She said she feels called to help small businesses and entrepreneurs build websites.

“I want to be a good resource for my community, and in any community,” she said.

Allen, a mother of three, said she’s always been interested in technology, dating back to when the first IBM machine came out and she used one in her job.

“I was so scared to touch it,” she said. “I was afraid it was going to take my paragraph away. At that point, I decided I would love to learn how to work this without being afraid.”

Allen’s drive to understand technology and computer systems eventually led to her earning a bachelor’s degree in business information systems. But after taking time out of the tech workforce to care for her mother, she felt her skills needed refreshed.

Previously, she had tried various coding boot camps, but felt they moved too fast. But she never gave up. Allen was ready to bet on herself and signed up for AIM Code School’s free class. She said she enjoyed the course for several reasons, including the option to attend in-person or online classes, and the instructors.

“All of them were so great,” Allen said of the instructors. “They were patient. They met with me and worked with me to make me comfortable (with the material).”

“It was so cool. I loved it,” she said of learning what a web developer does, practicing mock interviews with clients, and learning how to lay out the process of building a website. “(The instructor) answered several of my questions I had about coding.”

Matissaid the entry level nature of the class means it’s truly for everyone.

“You don’t have to be ‘techy’ or know a lot to start the class,” Matis said. “Our instructors are working to build a foundation of knowledge. Our only expectation from students coming in is that they are there to learn and excited about expanding their tech knowledge.”

Matis said the class is being offered free of charge because AIM Code School hopes to create a space where anyone can get into technology. Removing the barrier of cost has allowed a more diverse and expansive group of students to access this education, and stays true to AIM’s mission of building a strong and diverse tech talent community.

After her successful stint in the free Intro to Tech course, Rovine Allen has decided to continue learning how to become a web developer at AIM. Up next, she’s taking a course on the coding language Python.

“At my age, a person might say, ‘Don’t you think you’re too old to be trying to do that?’” Allen said. “I might be too old, but I’m still going to do it. You’re never too old to have goals, aspirations and dreams.”