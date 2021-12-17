What you need to know about ice dams as Old Man Winter kicks in

Welcome to winter. With winter comes so many different possible issues when it comes to your home that it would make anyone shiver in fear (and not just because it’s cold).

Have you ever heard of ice dams? Well, those lovely icicles that form on the edge of your home and gutters can accumulate and form hard ice that could dam things up.

Those solid blocks of ice can cause issues, too – including busted gutters, loose shingles, and water back-up into your home.

So, what’s a homeowner to do?

Proper insulation and ventilation

This one shouldn’t come as a surprise to many homeowners. Proper insulation and ventilation help your home breathe. Keeping a consistent temperature inside your home’s attic and roofing can prevent ice dams and icicles forming.

Preventative maintenance such as checking out your insulation and sealing leaks inside the home can aid in this.

Clean your gutters!

Yuck. It may not be the most glamorous job in being a homeowner but making sure your gutters are cleaned throughout the year and into the frigid winter months will help. If your gutters are clean, then proper drainage occurs. This prevents water from pooling, freezing, and damming.

Install heated cables

Having clean gutters leads into the next suggestion: investing in heated cables. Heated cables make sure that the chances of water freezing inside your gutters is low. In fact, heated cables make it so any ice and snow that accumulates in your gutters easily melts away.

Rake and remove snow from your roof

Every now and then during those snowy days, you’re likely going to have to head out and get the snow off the roof. On top of potential roof damage due to the weight of all that packed snow, the snow eventually melting and accumulating in your gutters can cause ice dams.

If you’re a proactive homeowner throughout the year and use these tips, you’ll be avoiding a potentially pricey roof fix during the cold months and after.

