You need a spring roof inspection!

As the spring season approaches, it’s important to remember the importance of getting a spring roof inspection. AGR Roofing and Construction can be your one-stop-shop for roofing inspections and repairs!

A spring roof inspection can help protect your home and its contents from the elements, while also ensuring the longevity of your roof.

A spring roof inspection will identify any existing issues that need to be addressed. This can include loose shingles, damaged flashing and missing pieces. A qualified inspector will also look for signs of water damage, such as sagging areas and discoloration. Any of these issues can lead to costly repairs down the road if left unresolved.

Last season had multiple hail storms that left quite a bit of damage. Lingering hail damage could leave your roof vulnerable to spring rains. If your insurance denied a claim last year, or if insurance only covered a roof replacement, not siding or windows, there is still time before the deadline to submit another claim!

In addition to identifying existing issues, a spring roof inspection can also help protect against potential problems. An experienced inspector will look for signs of wear and tear that can lead to future damage. This includes checking for signs of rust, cracks, and general wear. By catching issues early on, you can avoid costly repairs later on.

A spring roof inspection is also important for maintaining the warranty on your roof. Warranties often require that you have a roof inspection every spring. This helps ensure that your roof is in good condition and that any potential issues are addressed in a timely manner.

Overall, a spring roof inspection is an important part of protecting your home and its contents from the elements. It can help identify existing issues and identify potential problems, while also helping to maintain the warranty on your roof. By getting a spring roof inspection, you can help ensure that your roof remains in good condition for many years to come.