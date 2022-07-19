Wood shake and wood shingles and you: What you need to know

Wood shake and wood shingles and you: What you need to know

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of AGR Roofing and Construction and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about AGR Roofing and Construction, visit https://agrroofingandconstruction.com/.

There are many different roof styles that can make a home stand out among the crowd of other homes in your neighborhood. Unfortunately, a brand new roof style can be an expensive proposition.

However, new shingles can also make your home look better.

Let’s talk about wood shake shingles and how they can turn your home into the belle of the block.

What are wood shake and wood shingles?

Wood shakes have a more rustic appearance and are thicker, rougher, and irregular. Wood shingles provide a more upscale appearance and are uniformly thin, smooth, and smooth.

The best wood for roofing is cedar since it resists moisture, rot, and is widely available. Pine, teak, and redwood are other alternatives.

Okay, so give me some pros and cons about wood shake and wood shingles.

Wood shakes and shingles have many pros and cons, so be sure to weigh and balance these if you choose to go in this direction for your roof.

Wood shingles can last up to 30 years and are biodegradable and renewable. These types of shingles are also a natural insulator that aids in balancing a home’s temperature.

However, this type of material is prone to discoloration, can be vulnerable to pests without the proper treatment, and very vulnerable to fire.

What about wood shingles when it comes to solar reflectiveness?

You are fortunate if you have wooden shingles. In the majority of situations, the color of the roof is already ideal for cooling your home, provided it has been properly kept and is unharmed.

Anything else?

When it comes to a new roof, an inspection is going to tell you exactly what you need to know. From the age of your shingles to if they are fire-rated, an expert will have the tools to put your mind at ease.