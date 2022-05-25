What Should You Do if a Neighbor’s Property Damages Your Roof?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of AGR Roofing and Construction and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about AGR Roofing and Construction, visit agrroofingandconstruction.com.

One of the hardest things to realize as a homeowner, is that if someone else’s property damages yours, or lands on your roof, it is now your issue to deal with. This can include anything like trees falling over or debris and objects thrown around during a severe storm.

Even though you’re responsible, fortunately, most homeowners insurance provides coverage for incidents like this. There are a few good tips to keep in mind when something like this happens.

Secure Your Family and Property, Then Document Everything

If there was any storm damage, be sure to pay attention to any uncertainties on how safe your home is, call the fire department and have them evaluate the structure if needed. After ensuring safety, document everything before moving or adjusting it. Take pictures and videos of your property. You should also try to get photo evidence of where an object came from before it hit your structure.

Handle Everything Through Your Homeowners Insurance Provider

Though a claims adjuster should come to the scene, your photographic evidence might also be requested for their records. At times the process can get complicated, but your insurance provider will let you know what’s covered or not covered, and will walk you through the entire process. Even though your neighbor might want to figure things out right away, especially for more minor damage, it’s still best to have your insurance professionally check over everything first.

Learn What is Covered, or Not Covered, by Your Insurance

Generally, homeowners insurance covers the cost of repairing your structure from unexpected and accidental hazards, no matter where they came from. If you have questions about specific coverage, please get that information from your insurance agent. When landscaping around the home is damaged, it is not typically included in your homeowners policy, but you may get some compensation to help cover those repairs. Be sure to discuss this with your insurance adjuster when they are on site, as well as with your agent.

When Is Your Neighbor Considered Responsible and Should You Sue Them?

It is recommended to let your insurance handle this. That’s one reason you pay for homeowners insurance to begin with. If your neighbor’s property flew or fell onto your house because the neighbor failed to secure or take care of their property, your insurance company may sue theirs or sue your neighbor directly. Also, if your insurance company doesn’t think it’s worth it to go after your neighbor or their insurance, a lawsuit probably won’t be best for you either.

Who has to clean it up?

Cleanup will be your responsibility. Hiring a professional tree or clean-up service is recommended, especially for larger jobs like tree removal. Some costs might be covered by your insurance, but discuss those possible reimbursements before removing anything, unless absolutely necessary.

Protecting Your Property Before Damage Can Occur

In most places, there are laws in place that permit homeowners to trim back tree branches that hang over their property. This is something to be wary of before storms happen. In some cases, insurance companies might consider not trimming the branches an act of negligence, to avoid covering the damages. Check your local by-laws to verify your rights and responsibilities.

Need Emergency Repairs Right Away?

