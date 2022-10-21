What happens to skylights when a roof is replaced?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of AGR Roofing and Construction and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about AGR Roofing and Construction, visit https://agrroofingandconstruction.com/.

Skylights are exceptionally beautiful ways to bring natural lighting into your home. But what happens when your roof needs to be replaced? Do your skylights need to be filled in or can they be replaced or reused? AGR Roofing and Construction has some helpful information if you are in this unique position.

If your home has a skylight, chances are you love the natural light and fresh air it brings into your home. But what happens to skylights when roofs need to be replaced? The good news is, skylights can be replaced relatively easily – and without damaging your roof in the process. Here’s what you need to know about skylights and roof replacement:

1. Skylights can be removed and replaced without affecting your roof.

2. The skylight opening will need to be covered temporarily while the new skylight is being installed.

3. Make sure to choose a skylight that’s the right size and style for your home.

4. Installation of a new skylight should be done by a professional.

5. Once your new skylight is in place, enjoy the natural light and fresh air it brings into your home!

However, if your skylight is in good condition, the roofing contractor will remove it carefully and set it aside. Once the new roof is installed, the skylight will be put back in place and sealed.

If your skylight is old or damaged, the roofing contractor will likely recommend replacing it. This is because old or damaged skylights can leak, which can cause damage to your home. If you decide to replace your skylight, the roofing contractor will install a new one in its place.