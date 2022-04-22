What does hail damage look like?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of AGR Roofing and Construction and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about AGR Roofing and Construction, visit https://agrroofingandconstruction.com/.

Ready for hail season? Trust us, we know you aren’t. But there’s nothing wrong with awareness -- especially when you should probably have your roof inspected before the weather takes off in a few weeks.

At any rate, a little self-inspection doesn’t hurt either. Here’s what you need to look out for if you think you have hail damage.

Damaged or Missing Shingles

Here’s a tell-tale sign of hail damage. If you look up at your roof and see obvious damage following a hail storm, then you know it probably came from the hail.

Asphalt Shingle Damage

Hailstones will leave indentation on the surface of a shingle. You might even see asphalt bits around the ground of your home or in your gutters.

Slate Tile Damage

Slate tiles might be insanely durable -- there’s a reason why older homes had them -- but hail can damage them easily. Holes in slate tiles have clean edges, so they’ll be pretty easy to spot.

Gutter Damage

Here’s another one that can be seen. Dents and holes should be pretty apparent following a hailstorm. Think of it this way: if the hailstones can be powerful enough to damage your gutters, then you can easily bet they’re causing damage to your roof.

What to do after you see roof damage from a hailstorm

There are three steps to take when you spot roof damage following a hailstorm:

1. Schedule a roof inspection

2. Make an insurance claim

3. Get the roof repaired

You’ll need a licensed, insured, bonded and experienced roof contractor to help. That’s where the guys at AGR Roofing and Construction come in. We’ll take a look at what you need and get it handled accordingly.