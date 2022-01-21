As the Snow and Ice Melt, Remember to Check Your Roof

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of AGR Roofing and Construction and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about AGR Roofing and Construction, visit agrroofingandconstruction.com.

As the days get longer and warmer, remember there may be winter damage lurking on your roof and gutters. AGR Roofing and Construction has some guidelines on what to look for as the snow and ice melt.

Once all the snow and ice is gone, it’s a good idea to do a thorough inspection of your roof, gutters, windows, doors and any vented areas outside. Take note of anything that seems weakened or broken. Be sure to also do a ground-level check of your roof, to look for sloping, broken or missing shingles, or even moss or plant growth.

Indoors, a good place to start is the attic space. This is an area where roof leaks might be seen early on, to make for quicker and more inexpensive repair work. If repairs to the attic space aren’t remediated, mold, wood rot, and even insects could be next on a list of problems.

Other areas inside your home should also be inspected. This includes ceilings, doors, windows and walls. Ceiling and wall damage might appear as cracked or chipped paint, or even show bulging or pooling sections. Door jams and window frames could be hard to open, if there has been moisture damage or shifts in walls or roof.

